Dubai's RTA Lifts Ban On E-Scooters For Metro Riders

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:28 PM
Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:51 PM
Dubai's Roads and transport Authority on Friday announced that commuters can carry some e-scooters on the Metro and Tram.
Foldable e-scooters without a seat can be carried at all operational times in the Metro and Tram. They must, however, fit into the size specification of 120cm x 70cm x 40cm and must not weigh more than 20kg.
The authority said that foldable e-scooters will now be permitted in metro trains again, however, they must comply with these new rules listed below:
No charging of e-scooter in Dubai Metro or Tram premises
Don't block/obstruct doors, seats, aisles or emergency equipment
No wet or dirty e-scooters allowed into Dubai Metro or Tram premises
No riding of e-scooter in stations or footbridges
E-scooters must be folded when entering stations, platforms or onboard the trains/trams
Turn off e-scooter power at all times during Metro or Tram premises
Protruding parts likely to cause injury or damage property must be covered up or retracted (like, handlebars and bicycle pedals)
Commuters are responsible for the safe carriage of their e-scooters
E-scooters must be folded and use the wide gates when checking in/out at Metro Stations
Always pay attention and be aware of your e-scooter in accordance to the rules
No damaged batteries
No dual batteries
No emission of environmental contaminants
Batteries used should be compliant with international standards (i.e. UL, IEC, etc.)
Dubai had announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Metro and Tram from March 1 to ensure safety of passengers. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on February 29 said that commuters are prohibited from carrying their last-mile transport inside the facilities.
