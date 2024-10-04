Dubai's RTA Lifts Ban On E-Scooters For Metro Riders

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:28 PM

Dubai's Roads and Authority on Friday announced that commuters can carry some e-scooters on the Metro and Tram.

Foldable e-scooters without a seat can be carried at all operational times in the Metro and Tram. They must, however, fit into the size specification of 120cm x 70cm x 40cm and must not weigh more than 20kg.

The authority said that foldable e-scooters will now be permitted in metro trains again, however, they must comply with these new rules listed below:

No charging of e-scooter in Dubai Metro or Tram premisesDon't block/obstruct doors, seats, aisles or emergency equipmentNo wet or dirty e-scooters allowed into Dubai Metro or Tram premisesNo riding of e-scooter in stations or footbridgesE-scooters must be folded when entering stations, platforms or onboard the trains/tramsTurn off e-scooter power at all times during Metro or Tram premisesProtruding parts likely to cause injury or damage property must be covered up or retracted (like, handlebars and bicycle pedals)Commuters are responsible for the safe carriage of their e-scootersE-scooters must be folded and use the wide gates when checking in/out at Metro StationsAlways pay attention and be aware of your e-scooter in accordance to the rulesNo damaged batteriesNo dual batteriesNo emission of environmental contaminantsBatteries used should be compliant with international standards (i.e. UL, IEC, etc.)

Dubai had announced a ban on e-scooters inside the Metro and Tram from March 1 to ensure safety of passengers. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on February 29 said that commuters are prohibited from carrying their last-mile transport inside the facilities.

