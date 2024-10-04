Owners Of Electric Cars Harm Environment More Than Drivers Of Cars With Internal Combustion Engines
10/4/2024 3:11:25 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Scientists from the University of Turku (Finland) have found
that, on average, electric car drivers leave a larger carbon
footprint than people who own gasoline or diesel cars,
Azernews reports.
The researchers surveyed almost four thousand Finns about their
lifestyle, habits, frequency of use of public transport, place of
residence and availability of a car to assess the carbon footprint
of each volunteer.
The carbon footprint is the sum total of all carbon dioxide
emissions produced directly or indirectly as a result of an
activity. The ability of carbon dioxide to retain heat increases
the average temperature of the Earth's surface, which provokes
droughts, fires and other natural disasters.
The results showed that those who owned a car with an internal
combustion engine generated an average of 8.05 tons of CO2 or
equivalent greenhouse gases per year. Electric car drivers left a
slightly larger carbon footprint, producing 8.66 tons of harmful
emissions per year.
Researchers have suggested that the larger carbon footprint of
electric car owners may be largely due to their more vibrant
lifestyle - a love of shopping, travel and entertainment.
Scientists have also found that families with electric vehicles
tend to have high incomes. For this reason, their total carbon
footprint is above average.
