General Staff Update: 79 Combat Clashes On Frontlines, Fighting Continues In Seven Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, a total of 79 combat clashes have occurred on the front, with battles still ongoing in seven sectors, the most intense being in the Kurakhove area.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this on , providing an operational update as of 16:00 on Friday, October 4, according to Ukrinform.

Russian artillery and air strikes have once again targeted the border areas of Sumy region. Since the start of the day, the occupiers have dropped 23 guided bombs, hitting areas around Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Myrlohy, and Katerynivka.

Russian artillery also shelled Ugroidy, Sosnivka, Obody, Shalyhyne, Luhivka, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Fotovyzh, and Stepanivka.

Additionally, today, Russians have dropped 20 guided bombs on their own Kursk region.

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat clashes occurred near Starytsia and Vovchansk, with two still ongoing. The occupiers also hit the Vovchansk area with two aerial bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attempted to storm the Ukrainian defense positions 11 times near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova; fighting is still ongoing.

A Russian air strike hit Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces attacked areas around Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Torske. Since the start of the day, there have been eight combat clashes in this sector, with two still ongoing.

The Russians dropped 20 guided bombs on the areas of Iziumske, Zarichne, Ozerne, and Lyman.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders continue their attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses. They twice tried to displace the Ukrainian forces near Verkhniokamianske but were met with strong resistance from the Ukrainian defenders, according to the General Staff.

Russian airstrikes hit Zakitne, Pereizne, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian troops have made six attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian forces from their positions near Kalynivka, Stupochky, and Andriivka since the start of the day.

The Russian forces struck Chasiv Yar with unguided aerial rockets and dropped a guided bomb on Yurivka.

In the Toretsk sector, supported by bomber aircraft, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian positions eight times. Seven clashes are still ongoing near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, intense fighting continues around Mykolaivka, Selydove, and Lysivka. The Russian troops attacked the Ukrainian positions seven times, with battles continuing at four locations.

The occupiers used guided bombs near Pokrovsk and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove direction, the situation is challenging. Since the start of the day, Russians have launched 16 attacks in this area, attempting to advance near Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, and toward Bohoyavlenka. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian forces tried to advance four times near Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske. According to the General Staff, the invaders were met with a tough rebuff. The battle near Kamianske is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Institute for the Study of War noted that the Russian forces lack manpower and resources to sustain intense offensive operations in certain sectors of the front.