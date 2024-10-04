Egyptian, UAE Presidents Oversee Inauguration Of Ras Al-Hikma Venture
10/4/2024 3:05:13 PM
CAIRO, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his visiting UAE counterpart sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Alnahyan on Friday oversaw launch of mega development project "Ras Al-Hikma" on the northwestern coast.
Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a statement that the two presidents watched a visual presentation about the major enterprise that features integrated services, housing and leisure facilities.
The two leaders also witnessed launch of partnerships among UAE, Egyptian and foreign companies to boost innovations in industry of smart electric cars in the Middle East.
Cairo and Abu Dhabi signed accords in January to execute the project. (end)
