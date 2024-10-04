Slovak Aircraft Is Evacuating Citizens From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Slovak Foreign declared on Friday that a military aircraft would fly to Lebanon today to evacuate Slovak citizens and nationals of other countries.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry said in a statement broadcast by the official news agency that 31 Slovaks, embassy staff and their families were still in Lebanon.

Foreign Juraj Banar said that the embassy continued to function in Beirut to handle necessary issues, adding that citizens from Serbia, Armenia, the Czech Republic, France, Croatia, Hungary, Poland and the US sought aid from the Slovak mission to leave the country aboard aircraft of the Slovak Air Force.

The Slovak news agency said that the military aircraft would evacuate the Slovaks and citizens of the other states to Cyprus.

He said that the plane flying to Lebanon today is boarding food and medical supplies for the needy in the war-afflicted country. (end)

