Asian Basketball Super League Draw Held
10/4/2024 2:53:28 PM
Doha: The draw of the Asian basketball Super League for clubs took place on Friday evening via Zoom in Beirut.
The Qatari team Al Arabi have been placed in Group B, which is deemed challenging, alongside Kuwaiti clubs Al Qadisiyah, Bahrain's Al Manama, and Jeddah Union of Saudi Arabia.
Conversely, the Kuwaiti team Al-Kuwait has been assigned to Group A, which is regarded as relatively balanced, alongside Bahraini Al Ahli, Oman's Al Bishr, and UAE'sShabab Al Ahli.
The tournament is set to commence on October 14 across the Gulf region, while the West Asian Championship has been rescheduled to December 4 due to the current unstable security situation in the region.
