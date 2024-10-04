India Puts Blockbuster Pakistani Film On Hold

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) The release of a blockbuster Pakistani has been put on hold in India after officials in Delhi refused to give permission for its screening, the BBC has learnt.

A remake of a 1979 Punjabi film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is the highest ever grossing film in Pakistan.

The movie was set to release in the northern Indian state of Punjab on Wednesday, which would have made it the first Pakistani film to hit Indian screens in more than a decade.

The South Asian neighbours share a frosty relationship and tensions often affect cultural exchanges between them.

On Wednesday, a source close to Zee Studios – the film's distributor in India – confirmed to the BBC that its release had been stalled indefinitely, after the information and broadcasting ministry denied them permission.

It's not immediately clear why the film was put on hold. The BBC has contacted the ministry for comment.

Starring Pakistan's biggest stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the 2022 film tells the story of a local folk hero who takes on the leader of a rival clan.

The film was initially supposed to release in India in 2022, but its screening was postponed indefinitely – until last month when its maker Bilal Lashari announced it would hit Indian theatres soon.

“Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love!” he wrote on Instagram.

However, the news sparked protests in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, where the regional Maharashtra Navnirman Sena political party said it would not allow the film's release“under any circumstances”.



Mumbai, which is located in the state, is home to Bollywood, India's largest film industry.

Following tensions, Zee Studios decided to limit the film's release to Punjab state, which shares a border and language with Pakistan's Punjab province.

Despite tense relations, Indian and Pakistan have always shared an affinity for each other's art and culture.

Movies and web series made in India and Pakistan travel widely across the border.



India's Bollywood and Punjabi movies are particularly popular in Pakistan, while Pakistani series enjoy a large viewership in India.

Performers in both the countries also have a history of cross-border collaborations, working together on film and music projects.

But such collaborations came to a halt when Bollywood dropped Pakistani actors in 2016 and Pakistan banned Indian movies in 2019, over military tensions between the countries.

A few Punjabi movies from India have been screened in Pakistan in recent months.

In 2023, India's Supreme Court dismissed a petition that sought a complete ban on performers from Pakistan, asking the petitioners to not to be“so narrow minded”.

Encouraged by this mild thaw in relations and Maula Jatt's global success, its makers had hoped the folk drama would attract audiences in India.

The leading actors of Maula Jatt are well-known in India for starring in popular Pakistani dramas. They have also previously appeared in big-budget Bollywood films.