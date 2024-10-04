Disney's Chart-Topping A Whole New Sound Arrives On Vinyl & Tokio Hotel's 'Colors Of The Wind' Video Released

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to drop the needle on your favorite Disney tunes as the highly anticipated splatter print vinyl edition of the chart-topping A Whole New Sound

is available today. Featuring iconic Disney songs reimagined by your favorite pop-punk and alternative rock artists, this vinyl release is the perfect way to relive the magic of Disney classics with a fresh, energetic twist. A Whole New Sound, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Compilation Albums and Kid Albums charts, is a love letter to pop-punk fans, seamlessly blending the genre's dynamic spirit with the timeless appeal of Disney classics.

Today also marks the release of the captivating music video for Tokio Hotel 's dynamic rendition of "Colors of the Wind" from Disney's Pocahontas (1995). Bringing to life the song's powerful message of environmental awareness and cultural understanding, the video is a must-see for fans of both the original and this new interpretation. View it HERE .

"We are very proud of our cover of 'Colors of the Wind,' simply because the song has such an important message, which has become even more relevant in today's world. The Pocahontas song simply fits us perfectly as a band, because we stand for openness, respect and love. We are colorful and diverse and we like to show that. Our music video represents our deep personal connection with the movie and its message. Its Tokio Hotel meets Pocahontas and we simply love it!," said Tokio Hotel vocalist Bill Kaulitz.

Missed the other music videos from the album? Don't worry, Mickey and his friends have you covered with a YouTube playlist HERE . Experience the timeless classics "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King (1994) by Simple Plan and "I2I" from A Goofy Movie (1995) by Magnolia Park ; relive the nostalgic bliss of New Found Glory 's "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid (1989); dive into the electrifying energy of Yellowcard 's "A Whole New World" from Aladdin (1992) featuring Chrissy Costanza; get ready to conquer the world with We The Kings ' "Go the Distance" from Hercules (1997); and rock out to Plain White T 's energetic rendition of "Surface Pressure" from Encanto (2021).

The album is also available digitally now on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music , Amazon Music , and Spotify .

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by"Remember Me" fromCoco by"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by"I2I" from A Goofy Movie by"A Whole New World" from Aladdin byfeaturing"Go the Distance" from Hercules by"Surface Pressure" from Encanto by"You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by"You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by"Colors of the Wind" fromPocahontas by"Let It Go" from Frozen by"Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by

About Tokio Hotel

In 2005, the twins Bill and Tom, together with their bandmates Gustav and Georg, became teen stars as Tokio Hotel with the song "durch den Monsun" and captured the hearts of rock-punk fans overnight. Today, almost 20 years later, the band is one of the most popular German bands with international success, with four number one singles in Germany and Austria and over ten million records sold. Their sound encompasses several genres, including pop rock, alternative rock and electronic rock. The band members are just as versatile as their music, and they all have one thing in common: they like to reinvent themselves time and time again. Themes such as openness, respect and love are fundamental values that the band repeatedly focus on at their gigs, in their lyrics and in their private lives. They have thus become the voice of a generation. After their North and Latin America tour in December 2024, the band will embark on their long-awaited European tour with 16 concerts in 2024 - 7 of them in Germany (e.g. in Cologne, Hamburg, Hanover and Berlin). Their new Disney cover song "Colors of the Wind" is now part of their repertoire.

