Nutraland USA Launches Actiz!Ngtm Award-Winning Premium Black Ginger Extract At Supplyside West

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraland USA, a leading innovator in the nutraceutical industry, is thrilled to announce the official US launch of its Actiz!ngTM premium black ginger extract at the SupplySide West (SSW) tradeshow in Las Vegas, NV at the end of this month.

Acitiz!ng Premium Black Ginger Extract wins NIE New Ingredient Award 2024!

Actiz!ngTM stands out from the competition with its exceptionally high standardized concentration of 5,7-dimethoxyflavone and total polymethoxyflavones. Utilizing sustainably-sourced Kaempferia parviflora (aka black ginger) from the pristine mountains of northern Thailand, this potent ingredient offers a superior solution for those seeking natural and effective support for weight management, physical fitness and sexual health.

Actiz!ngTM has been honored with the coveted NIE New Ingredient Award 2024 in the weight management category. This recognition underscores the product's innovative nature and its potential to make a significant impact in the nutraceutical market.

To provide SSW attendees with valuable information about Actiz!ngTM premium black ginger extract and other cutting-edge nutraceuticals, Nutraland USA is hosting a Breakfast Brief session on October 30th, just before the show floor opens. Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer at Nutraland USA, will be presenting insightful information on the benefits of Actiz!ngTM and other innovative ingredients.

Per Bruno, "The science behind black ginger is fascinating - I'm very excited to be showcasing this ingredient alongside our other plant-based and science-backed products."

We invite you to join us at Booth 6017 at SupplySide West to learn more about Actiz!ngTM and explore our full range of high-quality nutraceutical products. Our team of experts will be available to answer your questions and provide personalized guidance.

And be sure to visit early to get samples of Actiz!ngTM and SomatoTM, Nutraland's groundbreaking phytomelatonin from tomatoes, before they're gone!

About Nutraland

USA:

Nutraland

USA

is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Nutraland USA, Inc.

