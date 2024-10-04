Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Seeking To Strengthen Intellectual Property Portfolio, Protecting Multifaceted Approach For Treatment Of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Annovis Bio recently filed three new patents covering combinations of buntanetap, its lead compound, with a GLP-1 agonist (such as dulaglutide/Trulicity) and with PDE5 inhibitors (such as sildenafil/Viagra), as well as a combination of all three
The company believes these combinations create a broader approach to treating neurodegenerative diseases
Preclinical studies have demonstrated these combinations significantly improve cognition in Alzheimer's mouse models
Combinations of buntanetap with PDE5 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists are now ready to enter phase 3 clinical studies (buntanetap is in phase 3, and a number of PDE5 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists are already on the market)
Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), recently filed three new patents ( ). The patent applications seek protection for innovative combination therapies involving buntanetap that improve cognition beyond normal levels.
Specifically, the patent filings cover buntanetap combined with a glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) agonist, buntanetap combined with a phosphodiesterase 5 (“PDE5”) inhibitor, and a combination of all three. According to the company, these combinations create a multi-sided approach to treating...
