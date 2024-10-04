SLAM- Potlatchdeltic's Commitment To Safety

(MENAFN- 3BL) The SLAM (Stop, Look, Assess, Manage) process was implemented across all our wood products facilities in 2021 as a risk assessment program. SLAM reinforces the responsibility of each individual to be accountable for themselves and for those around them and be aware of the risks of hazards before beginning certain tasks. It establishes a process to consciously plan work with safety in mind and reminds Team Members to place a priority on stop-work measures if something appears unsafe or if there is an identified unaddressed hazard. Safety Managers introduced SLAM at all facilities, followed up by on-line training for Team Members. Team Members are asked to complete SLAM cards to improve risk awareness for any upset condition, non-routine task, or a task without a written job safety analysis (JSA). Situational awareness has increased with the implementation of SLAM and numerous corrective actions are being implemented due to the dedicated pause that SLAM provides.

There are four stages to SLAM:

STOP

Stop and consider the work or task. Has anything changed? Do you have the training and are you comfortable doing the task? Do you need a permit?

LOOK

Look for and identify any work hazards before, during, and after the task. Decide what you will do to avoid any hazards. What might happen?

ASSESS

Assess what needs to be done. Do you have the correct knowledge, skills, training, and tools to complete the task safely? What impacts will hazards have?

MANAGE

Manage safety by eliminating identified hazards to reduce severity and likelihood of injury and applying the correct controls or personal protective equipment. If you feel unsafe stop working. Tell your supervisors what would make the situation safe.

In 2023, the SLAM (Stop, Look, Assess, Manage) technique continued to play a pivotal role in enhancing safety protocols across all our wood products facilities. Originally introduced in 2021 as a comprehensive risk assessment program, SLAM has become ingrained in our safety culture, reinforcing the principle of individual accountability and heightened risk awareness among Team Members.

Building upon the foundation laid in the previous year, the implementation of SLAM underwent further refinement and integration into daily operations for all tasks performed by Maintenance at our Warren facility. The Safety Managers continued to ensure that SLAM principles were consistently applied across all facilities, emphasizing the importance of proactive hazard identification and mitigation strategies.

Throughout the year, significant strides were made in bolstering situational awareness among Team Members, resulting in increased responsiveness to potential hazards. The four stages of SLAM - Stop, Look, Assess, Manage - remained the cornerstone of our safety approach, guiding employees through a structured process aimed at minimizing risks and promoting a safer work environment.

The SLAM Card usage across our division provides a valuable snapshot of our commitment to safety and risk management. In 2021, the utilization of SLAM Cards stood at 6,392, indicating a proactive initiation. However, as our sites undergo transformations in equipment and processes and implement Job Hazard Analyses (JHA) for various job tasks, we observed a substantial increase in SLAM Card usage in 2022, reaching 19,494. This surge reflects the heightened emphasis on safety protocols amidst evolving operational landscapes. The SLAM Card usage in 2023 decreased to 12,306, as the integration of JHA and procedural enhancements led to a more systematic approach to risk assessment. This decline underscores the effect of our safety initiatives in fostering a culture of proactive risk management.