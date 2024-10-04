Wellquest Living Appoints Connor Maclennan As Chief Investment Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Senior Company Welcomes Veteran to Strengthen Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellQuest Living, a prominent senior housing owner, operator, and developer, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Connor MacLennan as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO). MacLennan, who joins WellQuest Living from PGIM, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in investment management to the role. During his tenure at PGIM, MacLennan played an instrumental role in leading new senior housing investments and fostering key relationships that supported the company's success.

As CIO, MacLennan will be responsible for overseeing and driving WellQuest's growth strategy, building new debt and equity relationships, and elevating the company's portfolio performance. His leadership will be vital in advancing WellQuest's commitment to providing exceptional living environments for seniors across the country.

Steve Sandholtz, CEO of WellQuest Living, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: "We are excited to welcome Connor to the WellQuest family. His extensive industry knowledge and relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings. His leadership and vision align perfectly with our strategic goals, and we look forward to the significant contributions he will make."

MacLennan also shared his excitement about joining WellQuest Living: "I am honored to join WellQuest at such a pivotal time for the company. WellQuest has a remarkable reputation for excellence in senior housing, and I am eager to leverage my experience to help drive the company's growth and achieve its long-term objectives. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at WellQuest to deliver exceptional value for our stakeholders and enhance the quality of life for our residents."

MacLennan's appointment as CIO marks a significant step in WellQuest's continued growth and success. His leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company and reinforcing its position as a leader in the senior housing industry.

About WellQuest Living:

WellQuest Living is a leading developer and operator of senior housing, committed to providing outstanding living environments for seniors. With a focus on innovation and excellence, WellQuest offers a range of services and amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents. For more information, visit wqliving

