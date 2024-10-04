Principal Of Another Medical College In Bengal Accused Of Indulging In Corrupt Practices

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) A total of 16 departmental heads (HODs) of North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) at Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, on Friday, accused the principal of NBMCH Indrajit Saha of indulging in corrupt practices in the institute.

The letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, signed by as many as 16 HODs of NBMCH has been forwarded to the state director of medical education.

The medical education director has been requested to immediately take action against Indrajit Saha.

As per the letter, following deputations submitted by the students and junior doctors of NBMCH last month on the irregularities there, an inquiry committee was constituted and in accordance with the unanimous decisions taken by the college council, a battery of stern administrative interventions came out in phases, including suspension of a few students, junior doctors along with removal of dean and assistant dean and lodging of FIR against the accused.

However, the letter added, although several allegations were raised against the principal, no action was initiated against him.

"As per the service hierarchy and provisions as laid down in existing norms, nothing could be recommended for future action against him by the local college council for obvious reasons. In the light of the above, we strongly urge upon your good office to seriously probe into the stated matter of concern and ensure appropriate administrative action within the arena of law," the letter written to the medical education director read.

The HODs have also argued that it is reasonably anticipated by many faculty members that if the principal is allowed to continue in the same capacity in the establishment, "the nefarious course of corruption and unhindered misdeeds will never see a desired pause or its actual end".

Saha, meanwhile, denied the allegations raised against him by the HODs. He also refused to offer any comments on the matter.

The development came at a time when the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, is currently facing investigation under corruption charges and also in connection with the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor on the premises of the state-run institute in Kolkata in August.