Harlowe And Agora Gallery Partner For Community Event Dedicated To The Art Of The Pitch

- Helena Bian, CEO & Founder, HarloweNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harlowe , a premium brand in continuous LED photography lighting, has announced the upcoming workshop "Light Up Your Pitch" in collaboration with Agora Gallery.Taking place on October 23, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the event will equip photographers, artists, and content creators with essential skills for crafting powerful pitches that stand out in the highly competitive creative industry.This program and workshop will explore the finer points of pitching, from shaping a compelling message to engaging the right audience and presenting creative work in a way that stands out.The evening will include a panel discussion featuring industry leaders who will share their insights on what they look for in pitches and how to position creative work for maximum impact.Panelists include:Artemis MoshtaghianNatalia Jimenez-StroudAndrew VanWicklerSabrina GilbertsonFollowing the discussion, LA-based photographer Stephen Vanasco will lead a hands-on lighting workshop, demonstrating how strategic use of lighting can transform visuals and make a lasting impression in a pitch.“Pitching your work to a brand or gallery is an artform,” said Helena Bian, CEO of Harlowe.“This program is designed to give creators the tools to effectively communicate their proposals without sacrificing their unique vision.”The program delivers an opportunity for those looking to elevate their careers, whether by landing gallery representation, securing media features, or forming partnerships with brands. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies and a deeper understanding of how to ensure their creative work is seen and recognized.RSVP required.ABOUT HARLOWEHarlowe (formerly Hobolite) is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Harlowe content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Harlowe has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Harlowe is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Harlowe believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Harlowe products are available worldwide and online at .For more information about Harlowe, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube at @harlowecreators.ABOUT AGORA GALLERYAgora Gallery was first founded in 1984 on Greene Street in Soho by Miki Stiles, an artist who sought to create a hub for emerging artists working in similar mediums and methodologies to come together to present their work. Alongside the gallery space, a host of services were offered to artists, including promotional efforts, career development, advice from a variety of professionals in the arts, and the opportunity to connect with other artists also exhibiting in New York City. Following Stiles' untimely passing in 2001, Agora Gallery moved to its current home in Chelsea on West 25th Street.Over time, Agora's focus has evolved to curating group exhibitions of established contemporary artists, but Miki Stiles' vision lives on through Agora's supportive community, encouraging creative and professional advancement while connecting collectors to a compelling range of artwork, projects, and special exhibitions. Agora Gallery's name comes from the Greek word "ἀγορά," meaning "open marketplace" - a space where people gather not only to buy and sell goods, but also to meet like-minded individuals and exchange news and ideas.With those ideals in mind, Agora Gallery showcases a spectacular array of talented artists from across the globe and locally in New York, inviting collectors to view their work both in-person at the gallery and online via ARTmine, its digital gallery. Agora also offers framing services, art advisory services, and event space in NYC, including virtual tours of past and present exhibits.For more information, visit .

