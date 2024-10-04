Chandrababu Should Apologise For 'Lies' On Tirupati Laddu: Jagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Oct 4 (IANS) Asserting that the Supreme Court categorically reprimanded Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his 'lies' over Tirupati laddu row, former CM and YSR Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday demanded his apology.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told mediapersons that the Supreme Court's judgments of September 30 and October 4 reprimanded Chandrababu Naidu for the lies he had been uttering and highlighted his motives in stirring religious sentiments.

Asserting that the Supreme Court nullified the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said if Chandrababu had any real devotion, he should apologise to the public.

The Supreme Court constituted a fresh body that will have a couple of CBI officers assisted by two officers to be appointed by the state government and one official from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

"All these indicate that the Supreme Court has taken serious note of what the Chief Minister has done," he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu neither feared God nor had any remorse, as evidenced by his repeated false claims about the adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the Tirumala laddu, despite TTD's Executive Officer publicly clarifying that no such ghee was used.

He further condemned the false propaganda being spread on TDP's social media, stating that even after the Supreme Court reprimanded Chandrababu Naidu, his party was spreading lies and claiming that the Supreme Court reprimanded Jagan.

"Who did the Supreme Court actually hold accountable? Who should be fearful of standing before God? Who truly has devotion?," he asked.

Jagan criticised Chandrababu's actions, stating that they not only undermined the sanctity of the Tirumala temple but also hurt the faith of crores of devotees. He expressed confidence that Chandrababu's misdeeds would ultimately face divine justice but prayed that any consequences from God's wrath be directed solely at those responsible, sparing the innocent people of the state.

Jagan cited the Supreme Court's observation that Chandrababu Naidu made a statement on use of adulterated ghee for laddus on September 18 even prior to the FIR lodged on September 25 and the SIT being constituted on September 29.

"It was not appropriate on part of a high constitutional functionary to go in public to make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people and when investigation to find out adulterated ghee was used to make laddus was underway," reads the apex court order.

The YSR Congress chief said Chandrababu Naidu stooped to such a level that he is twisting the facts.

Referring to the statement made on the official Twitter handle of the TDP, Jagan said the party made former Executive Officer of TTD Dharma Reddy and former TTD chairman Karunakar Reddy his relatives.

The former chief minister also questioned Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's understanding of "Sanatan Dharma" pointing out that Pawan had supported Chandrababu despite being aware of his actions.

He criticised Pawan for turning a blind eye to Chandrababu's false statements, especially about the Tirumala laddu, which affected the sentiments of crores of devotees.

Jagan questioned how someone could speak about Sanatan Dharma while ignoring such serious transgressions involving a revered temple.