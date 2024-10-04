Old Trapper 2024 Sponsor Of CBS Sports Network Football Programming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper today announced that the meat snacks brand has renewed its sponsorship with CBS Sports for the seventh consecutive year. The 2024 partnership includes Old Trapper exposure throughout the season during live College Football Games, Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) on CBS Sports Network.

As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is continuing its signature“What's Your Beef” sponsored segments on both studio programs and serving as Presenting Sponsor of select College Football games.

That Other Pregame Show, currently in its twelfth season, is a four-hour, action-packed football program airing Sunday mornings. Each week, TOPS delivers in-depth previews of upcoming games, featuring expert opinions, analysis, bold predictions and exclusive interviews. Additionally, Inside College Football airs every Tuesday night, offering fans comprehensive coverage of the college football landscape.

“Old Trapper is proud to continue our partnership with CBS Sports Network for the 2024 football season,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Working alongside the expert analysts at Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show is an exciting way to engage with fans who are as passionate about the game as we are about our beef jerky .”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke.

For more information, please visit .

