Painting The Garden State: Davis Painting Expands Across All Of New Jersey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY SHORE, N.J., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Painting, a leader in residential and commercial painting services based in southeastern Pennsylvania, is proud to announce its expansion to the Jersey Shore through the of Craig

Hamlin's Colagio the Painter. With over 30 years of experience, Colagio the Painter has been a trusted name for high-quality painting services in the region, and this acquisition marks a significant milestone in Davis Painting's growth strategy.

Davis Painting acquires New Jersey painting companies owned by Craig Hamlin and Tyler Hansen.

Craig Hamlin, the founder of Colagio the Painter, has built a solid reputation in the Jersey Shore community, providing exceptional craftsmanship and personalized customer service. With this acquisition, Davis Painting will continue the Colagio legacy while bringing innovations and expanded resources to the region. By combining Craig's expertise and deep local knowledge with Davis Painting's proven systems and customer-centric approach, homeowners and businesses along the Jersey Shore can expect a seamless transition and the same top-tier service they've come to know and trust.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Craig Hamlin and his team to the Davis Painting family," said Colby Davis, CEO of Davis Painting. "The Jersey Shore is a vibrant, growing area, and this acquisition allows us to bring our superior painting services to a whole new clientele while preserving the excellence Craig and his team have delivered for decades."

Building on the momentum of the Jersey Shore expansion, Davis Painting is also thrilled to announce another strategic acquisition to further its reach across the entire state of New Jersey. The company will be acquiring Tyler Hansen's Painting by Tyler, a well-respected painting business known for its exceptional work across New Jersey. This acquisition will help Davis Painting broaden its footprint, allowing it to serve communities from North to South Jersey.

"With the acquisition of Painting by Tyler, we're taking another big step toward our goal of becoming the go-to painting service provider for the northeast and eventually, the nation," added Colby. "We are dedicated to maintaining the high standards that Tyler has established while leveraging our resources to offer even greater value and innovation to our customers."

Davis Painting is committed to continuing its growth throughout the region while staying focused on its core values of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction. With these new acquisitions, Davis Painting is well-positioned to deliver expert craftsmanship to more homes and businesses across New Jersey.

