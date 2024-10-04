DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP CELEBRATES NEW TACO BELL LOCATION IN SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN YSIDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 330 restaurants, is gearing up for the grand opening of its newest location in San Ysidro, California at 2030 Dairy Mart Road.



The grand opening event will take place on Wednesday, October 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Taco Bell enthusiasts are invited to join in on the celebration to Live Mas with free Taco Bell bites and a performance by the San Ysidro High School and Cheer Team! As a bonus, the first 50 guests to join the ribbon-cutting ceremony will receive a custom Taco Bell-branded bucket hat.



The San Ysidro location boasts a fresh look, featuring the newest Taco Bell interior designs, kiosks, and a walk-up window for delivery. Visitors can look forward to a more streamlined process for both in-store and mobile orders, designed to enhance convenience and overall guest satisfaction.



"We are thrilled to welcome in the San Ysidro community and have the opportunity to give back to our loyal customers," said Bob Schalow, VP of Ops for DRG Southern CA. "Guests will be able to enjoy the beloved Taco Bell menu and discover the enhanced features that promise a more enjoyable and convenient overall experience."



The San Ysidro Taco Bell offers the brand's classic favorites and specialty items, including the return of the Cheez-it Crunchwrap with a special twist. To place an order at the new Taco Bell, customers can use the Taco Bell app or their favorite meal delivery provider-DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.



For more information about the grand opening of the San Ysidro location, please click here .



About Diversified Restaurant Group



Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012 has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri, and Alaska.

Brianne Barbakoff

Ink Link Marketing

+1 850-789-0608

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.