Lava Launches AGNI 3 With Segment First Dual AMOLED Display* And Powerful Mediatek Dimensity 7300X Processor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 4, 2024: Lava International Limited, the leading Indian manufacturer, announces the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, Lava AGNI 3, a hi-tech smartphone this festive season. Setting new standards of excellence with segment-first features at an exciting introductory price of INR 19,999*, AGNI 3 is designed for today's tech savvy generation. Expanding the flagship series, the new smartphone offers a groundbreaking user experience, combining cutting edge hardware and software advancements. Launched in three variants: 8GB+128GB without charger, 8GB+128GB with charger, and 8GB+256GB with charger, the AGNI 3 will go on sale on Amazon from 9th October, 12 AM. Introduced in two color variants – Heather Glass and Pristine Glass, pre-booking starts today at 12:00pm.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sumit Singh, Head-Product, Lava International Ltd. said, "AGNI 3 embodies the fiery spirit of innovation and excellence that defines the series. It's not just a smartphone; it's a testament to India's technological prowess and our commitment to providing quality products with unparalleled user experiences designed in India. I hope the AGNI fanbase expands with the new series that hosts cutting edge features and is poised to redefine smartphone experiences in the segment."



Mr. Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said "MediaTek Dimensity 7300X is a flagship-grade chipset designed with best-in-class 4nm process node, enabling excellent performance and power efficiency with next-generation capabilities. MediaTek Dimensity 7300X has dual display support, upgraded photography prowess with the MediaTek Imagiq 950, featuring a premium-grade 12-bit HDR-ISP, along with accelerated gaming features facilitated by MediaTek HyperEngine optimisations."



Revolutionary Dual AMOLED Display



The Lava AGNI 3 is first in its segment to feature dual AMOLED displays – one on the front and another on the back. The primary display is a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Widevine L1 support, offering 1.07 billion colors and 1200 nits of local peak brightness. The secondary display on the back is a 1.74-inch 2D AMOLED, perfect for taking selfies using the rear camera, attending calls, receiving quick notifications, and using a host of other applications such as music control, steps & calorie tracker, recorder, etc.



Unmatched Performance with MediaTek Dimensity 7300X



AGNI 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Octa-core processor, marking another first in this segment. It delivers exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless multitasking. The processor, built on a 4nm process, ensures that the device handles the most demanding apps and games with ease. For gamers, Agni 3 offers a truly immersive experience. Equipped with 3rd Gen 2900mm2 Vapour Chamber cooling technology and a flagship X-axis linear motor for haptics, the device maintains optimal performance without overheating and provides precise, responsive feedback.



Photography Excellence



The Lava AGNI 3 is equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony Quad-Bayer sensor with OIS for stunning photography, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 30X super zoom capabilities, and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. The 16MP front camera, supported by EIS, ensures sharp and stable selfies. The cameras are also powered by industry's most advanced AI Super Night & Portrait software algorithms.



Battery and Charging



The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 66W super-fast charging, delivering up to 10 hours of YouTube playback time and reaching 50% charge in less than 19 minutes*.



Premium Design and Build



Encased in a premium Heather Glass or Pristine Glass back, the AGNI 3 offers a visually stunning design paired with ergonomic comfort, featuring a 57° 3D curvature on both the front and back. The ultra-thin middle frame, measuring just 0.28cm, is finished with a sleek metallic touch. The phone is also dust & waterproof with IP-64 rating.



Feature-Rich and Future-Ready



Running on the latest Android 14 OS, the AGNI 3 offers a clean and intuitive user experience, free from bloatware. It supports 14 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4, NavIC support and a comprehensive range of sensors including a flagship X-axis linear motor for enhanced Haptics. Additional features include a segment-first customizable Action Key with 100+ shortcut combinations using short, long or double press. It also features Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Anti-theft protection, Game Booster mode and more.



AGNI 3 supports all Indian and major Global 5G bands:



n1/n2/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78 SA/NSA



AGNI Shapat



With Agni Shapat, Lava promises to keep your device up-to-date and secure for years to come. The Agni 3 will receive three assured Android upgrades, ensuring you always have access to the latest features and improvements. Additionally, we guarantee four years of Software Updates and Security Maintenance Releases (SMRs) to protect your device against emerging threats and keep it running smoothly.



AGNI Mitra



Lava is committed to delivering not only top-tier products but also unparalleled customer service. We also introduced the AGNI Mitra service-a revolutionary approach to after-sales support. This industry-first service offers free home replacement for any hardware issues within the warranty period.



Each Lava AGNI 3 customer will have access to a dedicated personal 'AGNI Mitra,' ensuring their concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently. Customers are entitled to free replacement at home for any hardware issues within the 1-year warranty period. Additionally, our Service at Home feature ensures that any service needs are addressed conveniently at your doorstep, providing a hassle-free ownership experience.



Availability and Pricing



The Lava AGNI 3 will be available for purchase starting October 9, 2024, on Amazon. Customers looking to buy the Agni 3 can choose from three variants. The base model, 8+128 GB without charger, has a Market Operating Price (MOP) of ₹20,999. With a bank offer of ₹1,000, the effective price on Amazon is ₹19,999. The 8+128 GB variant with charger is priced at ₹22,999, and with a ₹2,000 bank offer, the Amazon price is reduced to ₹20,999. Lastly, the 8+256 GB variant with charger is available at a MOP of ₹24,999, and the ₹2,000 bank offer brings the Amazon price down to ₹22,999. These attractive pricing options, coupled with exclusive Amazon offers, make the Agni 3 an irresistible choice for tech enthusiasts.

