Brave Healer Productions Releases Transformative Leadership: Self-Mastery For The New Voice Of Business Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Transformative Leadership: Self-Mastery for the New Voice of Business .

The new - helmed by Jill "GiGi" Austin, the CEO and founder of GrowthFlows - contains wisdom, personal stories and tools hand-selected by more than 20 passionate and heart-centered leaders who want to encourage other people to acquire the accountability, courage and self-mastery skills authentic leaders need to succeed in effecting the change they want to see in the world.

Transformative Leadership: Self-Mastery for the New Voice of Business Success by Jill“GiGi” Austin

Joining Austin are Mitsy Andrews, James M. Blazar, Mark J. Bohen, Dasha Allred Bond, Dan Cobb, Amy Moudy Comeau, Kathy L. Divis, Jean Dougherty, Joel English, David A. Feinberg, Daniel Fell, Carrie Freshour, Jenny Gladding, Susan S. Holt, Ely Jones, Laura Lee Jones, Mary Kipp, Kiran Lakshman, Mike Milligan, Karri Morgan, Gary Mueller, Chrisie Scott, Don Stanziano, and Camille Strickland.

Readers will find advice for reluctant and new leaders; tips for overcoming imposter syndrome; the keys to leading with clarity, courage and heart; ways to make mentorships meaningful; guidance for turning curiosity into a superpower, and more.

Praise for Transformative Leadership

"This is the book the world needs now! Transformative Leadership is an inspirational and instructional blueprint on how to become the leader you want to see in the world." - Tisha Morris , Esq., entertainment attorney and best-selling author

"Each author's authentic journey showcases courage in challenging the status quo, in exploring new or creative directions, and in discovering the leader within." -

Dennis W. Pullin , president and CEO of Virtua Health

"This is a book by highly accomplished leaders who have learned humility through hard lessons and personal challenges. I highly recommend this book for its highly transparent style and non-traditional approach."

- Jose Luis Stevens , Ph.D., author and consultant to The Leadership Institute, University of San Diego School of Leadership and Education Sciences

"This is by far one of the best books I have ever read on leadership. I loved the variety of the stories, the examples of different types of leadership and especially the tools each author contributed, making the book not only an enjoyable read but also a valuable resource of practical leadership tips and techniques. I highly recommend Transformative Leadership!" - Karen Sherwood, career, business and leadership consultant, Bg5 Solutions-Human Design for Business

About Jill "GiGi" Austin

Jill "GiGi" Austin is the CEO and founder of GrowthFlows and has a reputation as a trendsetter in her industry. An Amazon best-selling author, she served as chief marketing officer and assistant vice chancellor of strategic marketing at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She chaired the

Association of American Medical Colleges' General Institutional Advancement Council. She is a classical musician and singer who serves as board chair of Vox Grata Women's Choir. In addition, she is also an advanced shamanic practitioner and a certified Feng Shui consultant. She has studied astrology, Kabbalah, mindful self-compassion, tarot, chakras, the divine feminine, sound healing, and more.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 51 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

