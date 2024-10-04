EMC Filtration Market Size To Reach USD 2.35 Billion At 5.15% CAGR By 2032 Driven By Rising Demand For Power Quality Solutions | Report By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- size & Growth Analysis

“As Per the SNS Insider Research, The EMC Filtration Market was valued at USD 1.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ”

The EMC filtration market is a crucial vertical responsible for fulfilling the requirement of EMI protection across myriad sectors. EMC filtering is very important for a society finding itself evermore in the dependence of electronics. The rapid expansion of smart technologies and the IoT as well as advanced communication systems has made electromagnetic disturbance risks a growing reality. These disruptions can come from power lines, wireless communications, and even nearby electronic devices. This kind of interference can degrade performance, and cause outages or failure in exposed electronic systems. Thus, an increase in the EMC filtration space is necessary to offer maximum support to devices and make them perform reliably. These kinds of regulations are mainly controlled by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the USA. Some emissions limits were established in Part 15 of the FCC's regulations, which must be minimized by both unintentional radiators (such as computers and TVs) and intentional radiators (like Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth devices) to not interfere with licensed radio services.







Get a Sample Report of EMC Filtration Market Forecast @

Leading Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:



Schaffner Holding AG (FN 2090, FN 2410)

Astrodyne TDI (EMI Filter Series AIF, EMI Filter Series AIF07)

Total EMC Products Ltd . (Single-Phase Filters, Three-Phase Filters)

ETS-Lindgren (Series 7000 Filters, Series 8000 Filters)

DEM Manufacturing Ltd . (EMI Suppression Filters, Feedthrough Capacitors)

EPCOS AG (B84143-A-RFI Filter, B84112-RFI Filter)

Schurter Holding AG (FMAB NEO Single-Phase Filter, FMAD NEO Three-Phase Filter)

REO Ltd . (CNW 893 Sine Wave Filter, CNW 942 Sinusoidal Filter)

TE Connectivity Ltd . (Corcom EMI Filters, DE Series EMI Filters)

Premo SA (AC/DC EMC Filters, EMI Suppression Chokes)

TDK Corporation (RSHN Series Power Line Filter, Epcos B84112A)

Curtis Industries (SFC Series RFI Filters, SFA Series EMI Filters)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd . (BNX Series EMI Suppression Filters, NFM Series Feedthrough Filters)

Panasonic Corporation (EZAEG2R16A EMC Filter, K2CM Series EMC Filter)

Laird Performance Materials (EMI Absorber Sheets, Fingerstock EMI Gaskets)

Ohmite Manufacturing (FC4 Series EMI Filters, FCB Series Filters)

Tri-Mag, LLC (AC EMI Filters, DC EMI Filters)

Delta Electronics, Inc . (DMF Series EMI Filters, DEF Series EMI Filters)

YAGEO Corporation (RF101M EMI Filters, PFC Series Filters) Amphenol Corporation (Dual-Stage EMI Filters, High-Current Power Filters)

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Product Type:

EMC Filters accounted for over 37% market share of the EMC filtration market in 2023. This is important because it can prevent unwanted noise from becoming part of the electronic system, and thus allows you to avoid Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). These are the major types of filters in the EMC Filtration Market as they find high applications in the Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare industries which have maximum demand as of now. For instance, Schaffner and TE Connectivity offer EMC filters that are used in the automotive industry so they could run as per specification In the automotive ECUs (Electronic Control Units) more precisely eliminating signal disturbance.

By Insertion Loss:

In 2023, the market was led by common-mode (asymmetrical) insertion loss that held more than 55% of the market share. It is mainly Electromagnetic interference (EMI) that can corrupt the signal integrity. In the case of common mode, both wires are coupled with noise so the filter is also needed to transmit a higher signal. These are common-mode filters that are used in power supply systems and data communication lines supplied off the line by companies like Schaffner Group, and TDK Corporation. This product can fine-tune your circuit and reduce EMI as well as improve its signal performance.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on EMC Filtration Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Key Market Segments:

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held a market share of 36% due to its established industrial base and high EMI regulatory standards. Leading companies in the market, such as Parker Hannifin Corporation and Schaffner Holding AG, offer EMC filtration solutions for a variety of sectors ranging from telecommunications to automotive and aerospace. The increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and advances in 5G technology are additionally driving demand for EMC filters.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing a rapid CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to fast industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and South Korea. The expansion of electronics and automotive industries in this region fuels the demand for EMC filters with TDK Corporation and Delta Electronics among leading innovators. Prominent among these is APAC's focus on proliferating 5G networks, smart infrastructure, and EV manufacturing.

Recent Developments



January 2024: Schneider Electric launched a new line of EMC filters designed for industrial automation applications, enhancing power quality and reliability.

March 2024: Murata Manufacturing introduced a series of compact EMC filters optimized for automotive electronics, addressing the growing demand for EV components. August 2024: TDK Corporation announced the expansion of its EMC filtration product line to include high-frequency filters, catering to the telecommunications industry.

Buy an Enterprise User License of EMC Filtration Market Report at USD 5350 (40% Discount) @

Future Trends in the EMC Filtration Market

The EMC Filtration Market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and rising demand across various sectors. The focus on improving power quality and ensuring compliance with EMC standards will play a crucial role in shaping the future of this market.