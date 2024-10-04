Tennis Super League: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Medvedev, Kyrgios Among Others To Feature In Season 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Oct 4 (IANS) Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Daniil Medvedev, Andy Rublev, and Nick Kyrgios among other tennis superstars will feature in a star-studded lineup of players for the third season of Tennis Super League, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

The lineup, featuring two Olympic medalists, five Grand Slam champions, six of the top 12 male players, and six of the top 10 female players, is set to assemble at the Etihad Arena as the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and (DCT), and Miral once again gear up to host 'The Greatest Show on Court'.

The 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (Women's World No.10) and Women's Doubles Paris 2024 gold medalist Jasmine Paolini (Women's World No.5) will make their debut, while as many as 14 tennis superstars are set to return to the World Tennis League 2024, which promises to be bigger and more exciting.

Aryna Sabalenka (Women's World No.2), fresh off her recent US Open triumph, will return to the World Tennis League alongside World No.1 Iga Swiatek, who secured the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics as well as her third consecutive French Open title earlier this year.

The lineup also includes top female players such as Women's Doubles Paris 2024 Silver Medalist Mirra Andreeva (Women's World No. 22), Elena Rybakina (Women's World No. 4), Paula Badosa (Women's World No. 19), and Caroline Garcia (Women's World No. 36).

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No.5) and Andrey Rublev (Men's World No.6), who were part of the WTL 2023 title-winning team PBG Eagles, will compete again at the competition, along with 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz (Men's World No.7), Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World No.8) and Casper Ruud (Men's World No.9).

Among the male stars, Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men's World No.12), Sumit Nagal (Men's World No.83) and Aussie sensation Nick Kyrgios will also return for one of the biggest sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries. The event also featured world-class artists performing at the Yas Island. The full roster of players taking part in World Tennis League 2024:

Women's Tennis Stars

Iga Swiatek (Women's World No.1), Aryna Sabalenka (Women's World No.2), Elena Rybakina (Women's World No.4), Jasmine Paolini (Women's World No.5), Barbora Krejcikova (Women's World No.10), Paula Badosa (Women's World No.19), Mirra Andreeva (Women's World No.22), Caroline Garcia (Women's World No.36).

Men's Tennis Stars

Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5), Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6), Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7), Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World No. 8), Casper Ruud (Men's World No. 9), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men's World No. 12), Sumit Nagal (Men's World No. 83), Nick Kyrgios.