Hina Khan Receives A Special Heartwarming Gift From Her Fan Army On Her Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Hina Khan, best known for her strong portrayal in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has shared a glimpse of the heartwarming gesture she received from her friends and fans on the joyous occasion of her 37th birthday.

Hina took to her Instagram account and shared a long note with a in which Hina was seen celebrating her birthday surrounded by all the love and appreciation for the actress as she's currently fighting stage three breast cancer for which she is receiving chemotherapy.

In the caption, Hina wrote, "What a lovely surprise (with a flower emoji) It's been so many years of constant love, fanfare and unshakeable Support. I am blown away by your dedication, Your support, your genuine admiration every year. You outdo yourselves every single time. In every thick and thin, in every hardship, every challenge.. you all, my HINAHOLICS have been like my Strength, my Shadow, My Guardians.. I know you have my back .. come what may .. and you have proved it over and over again and even in such a crucial phase of my life.”

“Plz know Every single effort is noticed, cherished and appreciated.. from the flowers, personally written letters, birthday cards, cakes, gifts and decorations to the sea of heartfelt messages encouraging me, boosting my confidence, acknowledging and recognizing my efforts. All of it is just pure happiness.. priceless. It means the world to me.. you all mean the world to me... Blessed to have so much love. A big thank you to my fans for all the love and warm birthday wishes (with heart emoji) DUA". She concluded.

In the video, Hina is seen surprised by such a heartfelt gesture from her fans as they sent her their all love and blessing, with a gentle touch of presents that include, bouquets, photo albums, posters and a special delight of cake. At the end of the video, Hina showered her gratitude towards her fans for all the love and immense support for her.

Hina is best known for her pathbreaking role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai' and 'Barsaat Aa Gayi'.

Recently the 37-year-old actress made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal, Shinda Grewal and Hardeep Gill.