Supreme Court's BIG Remark On Freedom Of Expression: Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Journalists Because...
10/4/2024 9:00:09 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday said that criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as government's criticism
“In Democratic nations, freedom to express views is respected. Rights of journalists are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution”
This verdict comes in context to an FIR lodged against journalist Abhishek Upadhyay in UP and the apex court states, 'No coercive steps should be taken against him'
SC also sought response from Uttar Pradesh govt on journalist's plea for quashing of FIR lodged against him
The court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.
