Creatio Recognized In The Shortlisttm For Sales Force Automation, Q3 2024 By Constellation Research

Out of 70 solutions, only 16 were shortlisted -including Sales Creatio, each meeting a diverse and specific set of criteria

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been included in the Constellation ShortlistTM for Sales Force by Constellation Research. Constellation evaluated 70 solutions categorized in this market, and only 16 were shortlisted, among them Sales Creatio.Constellation Research guides leaders in using disruptive technologies to transform their business models and improve their processes. Products and services that make it to the Constellation ShortListTM have met the specific criteria for their category, established through direct client feedback, discussions with partners, customer testimonials, vendor evaluations, market share, and internal research.The shortlisted solutions met a diverse list of criteria, including some of the following requirements: ease of use, custom workflow creation with clicks, not code, productivity tools and extensions to increase usage and adoption, marketing integration for full prospect engagement visibility, etc.Creatio's intelligent SFA offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality, while also allowing them to use no-code and AI capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate revenue-generating workflows. Sales Creatio also features tools to automate lead scoring, sales reporting, forecasting, team performance management, lead and opportunity management, and many more.Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio's opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About Constellation ResearchAs an award-winning Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist analyst firm, Constellation Research serves leaders and organizations navigating the challenges of digital strategy, business-model disruption and digital transformation. Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, C-suite executives, board of directors, and its Constellation Executive Network of buy-side leaders to lead the way in research coverage and advise clients how to achieve valuable business results.

