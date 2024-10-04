1962 War: 62Nd Walong Day Celebrations In Arunachal Set To Unfold With Grandeur And Reverence

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Oct 4 (IANS) The Indian is all set to commemorate the 62nd Walong Day with a series of grand events, paying homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the who fought valiantly during the Battle of Walong in the 1962 India-China war, officials said on Friday.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Amit Shukla said that the celebrations are set to begin on October 17 with a solemn opening ceremony and wreath-laying at the Walong War Memorial in the Anjaw district in easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh, the place of remembrance of the bravehearts who laid down their lives defending the country.

He added that the 62nd Walong Day would be a tribute to the past and a vibrant celebration of the gallant spirit of the Indian Army.

The meticulously planned month-long events are designed to commemorate the past, engage local communities and promote nation building, Lt. Colonel Shukla said.

According to the Defence Spokesman, the celebrations include battlefield treks, car rally, medical and veterinary camps, adventure treks, cycle and motorcycle expedition and a 'Half Marathon' finishing at Walong.

Each event symbolises the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and its dedication to keep the memory of the fallen heroes alive, he said.

The Battle of Walong stands as a testament to the sheer bravery, dedication and an unwavering spirit of the Indian Army soldiers.

Facing severe logistical challenges in the harsh terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, soldiers of the 6 Kumaon, 4 Dogra, 4 Sikh regiments, 2nd battalion of 8th Gorkha Rifles, 3rd battalion 3 Gorkha Rifles and fought with unparalleled gallantry, making the enemy pay dearly for every inch of ground.

Their courage, even in the face of overwhelming odds, remains etched in the annals of Indian military history.

The Defence Public Relations Officer said that the upcoming events reflect the commitment of the Army to remember the sacrifices of the past and also to engage with the local communities, fostering a spirit of unity, resilience, and patriotism.

As the celebrations unfold, the Army invites everyone to gear up and join them with renewed 'josh' to celebrate and honour the legacy of those who made the supreme sacrifice.

The 62nd Walong Day promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of Walong, ensuring that their stories of bravery continue to inspire the nation, Lieutenant Colonel Shukla added.