Decision On Implementation Of Caste Census Report After Cabinet Meeting: CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 4 (IANS) Chief Siddaramaiah stated that the caste census report has been received and a decision on its implementation will be taken after the cabinet meeting.

He also clarified that he has not decided yet on the New Delhi visit on October 27 and 28 as reported by the media.

Speaking to the at the Ginigera Airstrip in Koppal on Friday, he responded to MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy's statement on the implementation of the caste census. Siddaramaiah said that Rayareddy had expressed his opinion and that discussions with the minister for the backward classes department would be held next week.

When asked about the implementation of internal reservations, Siddaramaiah mentioned that the Supreme Court has given its order on the matter. He added that discussions would be held in the cabinet and with senior party leaders regarding the next steps.

Responding to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's criticism of JD-S MLA G.T. Deve Gowda for supporting Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister remarked that Deve Gowda, being the president of JD-S Core Committee, would have made a correct statement. He further commented that BJP and JD-S are haunted by the fear of their parties becoming weak if he remains in power.

Addressing reports of Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah clarified that there is nothing wrong with Jarkiholi meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. He urged people not to fuel baseless speculations.

CM Siddaramaiah maintained that he had not decided on the New Delhi visit. When asked about the party leaders talking about it, he asked specifically who gave the information.“I have not decided on the New Delhi visit on October 27 and 28,” he clarified.

Sources earlier stated, that Siddaramaiah will meet the Congress high command to brief them on developments related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, in which he has been named as accused number one by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sources had confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah has finalised October 27-28 to meet the high command leaders in New Delhi.