Trinet To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 25

TriNet will host a call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) on October 25, 2024, to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trine . Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: .

Participants can also pre-register for the upcoming conference call. Those who pre-register will receive a unique PIN, enabling instant access to the call. To pre-register, visit: .

Participants who do not pre-register for the call can still join by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426

and request access to the "TriNet Conference Call".

A replay of the webcast will be available on the TriNet site for approximately one year. A telephone replay will also be available for approximately two weeks at: +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 1176058.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people.

