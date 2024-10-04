Trinet To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 25
Date
10/4/2024 8:46:04 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET ),
a leading provider of comprehensive human resources
solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before U.S. market hours on Friday, October 25, 2024.
TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) on October 25, 2024, to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trine . Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: .
Participants can also pre-register for the upcoming conference call. Those who pre-register will receive a unique PIN, enabling instant access to the call. To pre-register, visit: .
Participants who do not pre-register for the call can still join by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426
and request access to the "TriNet Conference Call".
A replay of the webcast will be available on the TriNet site for approximately one year. A telephone replay will also be available for approximately two weeks at: +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 1176058.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit
TriNet
or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn
and Instagram .
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Alex Bauer
|
Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross
|
TriNet
|
TriNet
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN04102024003732001241ID1108746754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.