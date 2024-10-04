Cleanlogic Commemorates October's Disability Employment And Blindness Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Cleanlogic is proud to honor both Disability Employment Awareness Month and Blindness Awareness Month by raising awareness of the barriers individuals with disabilities and vision impairment face in securing employment. With the continued high unemployment rates among disabled individuals, especially those who are blind or visually impaired, Cleanlogic is committed to leading by example in advocating for more inclusive workplaces.

Throughout October, Cleanlogic will offer special promotions in HEB and Meijer stores, with a portion of proceeds supporting local and national organizations that work to enhance the lives of those with disabilities and visual impairments. These contributions will benefit the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) and Vibrant Works , both of which are focused on advancing opportunities for those with vision loss and providing essential services and support.

"Inclusion isn't just a talking point for us - it's at the heart of everything we do," said Isaac Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Cleanlogic. "Our mission is deeply rooted in our personal connection to the disabled and visually impaired communities, and we're committed to helping businesses and society embrace individuals with disabilities in and out of the workplace."

Cleanlogic's personal connection to the cause does indeed run deep. Co-founders Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser both have family members with disabilities, inspiring the brand's inclusive mission. Cleanlogic also proudly provides meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities .

Promotions in participating HEB stores will benefit Vibrant Works , an organization that champions the rights of people who are blind or visually impaired to have equal opportunities and support towards meaningful careers and independent lives. Meanwhile, promotions in participating Meijer stores will support the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) , a vital resource in improving the quality of life for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic is dedicated to enhancing personal care experiences with high-quality and accessible bath tools. Through their "Purchase to Employ" initiative, Cleanlogic aims to significantly reduce the unemployment rate among people with disabilities. Their products are available at major retailers like Walmart, Meijer, Nordstrom, and HEB. For more information, visit .

About ABVI

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) has been dedicated to serving West Michigan's low-vision and blind community since 1913. Founded by Roberta Griffith, the first blind woman in the U.S. to graduate from a school for sighted students, ABVI offers a wide range of services including low-vision care, rehabilitation, education, and vision aids. In 2020, ABVI became an independent subsidiary of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, expanding services to benefit individuals across both organizations. Each year, ABVI's team of experts supports more than 1,000 children and adults across Michigan, empowering them to thrive in a sighted world. For more information, visit

or call 616-458-1187.

About Vibrant Works

Vibrant Works is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or vision impaired to lead independent and fulfilling lives. Founded in 1933, Vibrant Works is proud to be one of the nation's largest employers of individuals with vision loss and the largest manufacturer of U.S.-made military apparel in Texas. The organization also provides comprehensive independent living skills training for thousands of individuals with vision loss every year. From children to seniors, Vibrant Works helps people rediscover their strengths at every stage of vision loss. Learn more at .

SOURCE Cleanlogic

