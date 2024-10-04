Echelon Builds Mass With Launch Of New At-Home Strength Machine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Connected Leader Takes on New Training Vertical for Consumers with it's Connected Strength Training System

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon, a global fitness, wellness and sports leader, announces the release of its at-home connected strength training system: Echelon Fitness Strength Home. Strength Home is the latest addition to a full suite of connected fitness equipment from Echelon, now ranging across the categories of cycles, treads, rowers, mirrors, stair climbers and elliptical machines.



New Freestanding, Compactible Home Strength Machine

New Freestanding, Compactible Home Strength Machine

Continue Reading

The new Strength Home tackles the barriers often encountered by the at-home fitness consumer when shopping for resistance training and strength equipment. This compact powerhouse is one machine with endless training opportunities. With Strength Home, the at-home user is offered training and guidance for best alignment and use, can choose guided workouts, create customized workouts from a robust movement library, and easily adjust resistance– all designed to fit into the household aesthetic without needing to be intrusively bolted onto interior walls.

"Strength is one of the four key types of exercise, alongside endurance, balance and flexibility. Incorporating resistance training is recommended at least twice a week by leading authorities, such as the AHA, to improve overall health and amplify better outcomes around fitness, body training and weight loss. However, for many consumers the current options are bulky, out of reach financially and intrusive into the home," said Lou Lentine, CEO of Echelon Fitness. "We have developed a machine that is well-built, affordably priced, aesthetically desirable for any room in the home and doesn't need to be bolted into your wall."

Key features include:



Comprehensive: A robust library of movements for a custom workout or a wide selection of prebuilt exercises, with varying resistance modes, including 'normal', 'concentric', 'eccentric', 'elastic band', and 'isokinetic'.

Effective: Smart resistance controls on hand grips and straight bar with 5 - 110 lbs of digital resistance per arm

Smart: 24" Embedded HD Touchscreen

Easy Installation:

No professional installation required. No hanging on the wall needed.

Community-Centric: Workout with hundreds of videos with instructors who guide the user through the sets and reps. and on-demand classes featuring world-renowned trainers.

Beautiful Design: With a flexible and beautiful design that fits virtually any room size, no professional installation required or hanging on a wall needed, this machine folds up when not in use as a full length mirror.

Affordable: Designed and developed in the US and retailing starting at $2,999.99 One Membership Does It All: One membership delivers access to training across all modalities, including strength, cycling, rowing, running, elliptical, yoga, meditation and more. The app also allows access to the novel head-to-head interface, Echelon Worlds, offering Echelon members to compete against friends, the computer, or themselves in a new interactive racing feature in some verticals. A membership is required to unlock certain features such as custom and instructor-led

Echelon Strength Home is a part of Echelon's suite of cardio, strength and recovery connected fitness products. Some of the equipment include Echelon Rowers, Echelon Sport Stair Climber, Echelon Connect Bikes, Reflect Smart Mirrors, Echelon Strength, a commercial product portfolio, and ThriveX Cold Plunge Tubs. The new Echelon Strength Home is available for purchase at , starting at $2,499.99.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, International brand, and booming commercial expansion. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, strength machines, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts, including yoga, meditation, boxing and core strength, to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information about Echelon Fitness go to .

SOURCE Echelon Fitness Multimedia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED