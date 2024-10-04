PM Discusses Gaza And Lebanon With Spanish Counterpart
Date
10/4/2024 11:02:00 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Friday a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Dr Pedro Sanchez.
The call dealt with discussing co-operation ties between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.
It also dealt with the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, as well as several issues of joint interest.
MENAFN04102024000067011011ID1108748466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.