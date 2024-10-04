PM Discusses Gaza And Lebanon With Spanish Counterpart

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received Friday a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Dr Pedro Sanchez.

The call dealt with discussing co-operation ties between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

It also dealt with the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon, as well as several issues of joint interest.

MENAFN04102024000067011011ID1108748466