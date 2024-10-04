Join The Fun At Berwick's First Annual Coffin Races: An Afternoon Of Thrills, Games, And Delicious Food!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERWICK, Pa., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berwick's First Annual Coffin races will be held at 235 South Poplar St, Berwick, PA 18603 right in-front of Tri-County Lumber & Supply. The event is on October 19th from 1p.m.-5p.m., or until the races conclude.

Get ready for a

spooktacular day at Berwick's First Annual Coffin Races! This Halloween-themed extravaganza promises eerie excitement for the whole family. Teams will craft their own creepy coffins and race for a chance to win a ghoulishly grand prize of $500!

Continue Reading

Ghoulies (ages 5-12) and Zombies (ages 12 and up) will compete in their spine-chillingly themed coffins and costumes. There's also a contest for the best theme, thrilling games between race heats, and a haunted array of food trucks and vendors. Join us for a day filled with spooky fun, delicious treats, and eerie entertainment that's perfect for the entire family!

This year, 2024, is the first year of

Berwick's Coffin Races. The tradition has been around throughout the country for over 30 years. Berwick's Coffin Races are held for the tale of the legacy of Otto Jenkins, a local blacksmith beloved by the townspeople, who was buried alive by a competing politician that wanted to steal his land. To this day, Otto walks through the night by his land, now the home of Tri-County Lumber and Supply, protecting the town and sending his contagious smile to the local children. To sign up, visit our Facebook page or Tri-County's website in the link below.

Don't miss out of the Halloween thrills! Sign up now for

Berwick's Coffin Races and win $500!

Tri-County Lumber & Supply, the host and founder of the event, has been servicing Berwick and the surrounding areas for over 35 years. Aside from local lumber, we also have a complete hardware store, a brand-new kitchen showroom, and our own kitchen designer. We also sell to other contractors for roofing materials, lumber, cabinets, and more. We pride ourselves on being a leader in the community and providing our fellow citizens with the best prices, services, and materials we can! To learn more, visit Tri County Lumber & Supply, LLC – Shop Local (tricountylumbersupply) .

