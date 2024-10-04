Petco Launches Holiday Collection Featuring New, Exclusive Statement Pieces And Returning Bestsellers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over 90% of the Merry Makings collection under $20, Petco offers everything from toys, treats, home décor and apparel essentials to new, exclusive novelty items for every pet family and budget

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced this year's Merry Makings holiday collection , featuring returning top-sellers in new and classic colorways; must-have "wow" items including a giant stocking, pickle, dreidel and cat scratch house; a new baking-inspired capsule; bandana bar; cat teaser bar and more. With 97% of shoppers planning to purchase gifts for their pets,* Petco is helping pet parents check everything off their list, from festive holiday gifts to grooming, training and vet appointments ahead of all the season's festivities.

A new assortment of candy plush, bone and rope toys are available in bright, bold colors and various sizes for all pups to enjoy.

A new baking capsule collection features a plush toy set, pet/pet parent matching apron and hat, and oven mitt and toy sets. Food-and drink-themed toys make for festive hostess gifts.

Pet parents can help their dogs get ready for Hanukkah with jelly donut and menorah rope toys. Giant statement pieces such as an oversized plush dreidel toy are trending this season.

Pet parents can twin with their furry friends with matching pajamas. Bestselling tennis balls also double as ornaments.

Enjoy décor such as beds, throw blankets and toys in matching prints that seamlessly incorporate pets into the home. Giant statement pieces such as the viral four-foot-tall pickle toy are trending this season.

With everything from apparel and accessories to toys and treats, Petco is the ultimate holiday destination for pets. Petco's Holiday Grooming Package will feature a variety of seasonal offerings, including a festive bandana while supplies last.

"Pet parents want to integrate their pets into all aspects of their lives, so we're bringing back fan favorites alongside new gems this holiday season to make it easy for families to celebrate together in style," said Jennifer Kovacs, Vice President of Design, Collaborations and Omni Experience at Petco. "Our new collection offers a reimagined bright, whimsical look with curated, thoughtfully designed products across every category."

Petco is sharing top gifts and tips for pets and pet parents to have a happy, healthy holiday season and beyond:



Holiday Countdown: Count down the season with the return of fan favorite Advent calendars for dogs , cats and small animals that are bigger and better than ever before.

Candy Canine Lane: A new assortment of candy plush , bone and rope toys are available in bright, bold colors and various sizes for all pups to enjoy. Bestsellers including the buffalo check sweater , Santa hoodie , Fairisle tennis ball that doubles as an ornament, and pre-stuffed stocking return this year. Pet parents can help their dogs get ready for Hanukkah with jelly donut and menorah rope toys. Get pups in the holiday spirit with a matching "fa-la-la" collar and leash , as well as human treat-inspired dog treats such as pan dulce and peppermint bark . As the months grow colder, ensure pups are kept warm with a puffer jacket such as those from Petco's lifestyle and fashion brand, Reddy, and give them winter-themed toys such as the snowball plush that comes in two sizes.

Whisker Wonderland: Petco locations will have a new cat teaser bar with a base that can be mixed and matched with various fun peppermint- and ornament-themed attachments, as well as kickers in many colors. With everything from cat tree sweaters and donut toys, to Hanukkah cat fish toys and dreidel teasers, Petco is the cat destination for holiday.

Favorites Under $10: For stocking stuffers and other affordable finds, pet parents can grab a bandana from Petco's new in-store bandana bar, tree plush toy , surprise cracker toy and cat nutcracker toy. Small animals such as guinea pigs, bearded dragons and birds can rejoice with offerings made just for them, including a Fairisle sweater , Santa costume and holiday-themed bird toy .

Biggest Holiday Ever: Giant statement pieces are trending this season, and pets and pet parents can join in on the fun with an oversized pre-stuffed stocking , plush dreidel toy and viral four-foot-tall pickle toy, plus a new six-foot-tall present-themed cat scratch house that gives kitties the ultimate playground for holiday fun.

Pickle Mania : Petco's iconic and ever-popular pickle toys are back and better than ever, with twice as many options as last year. Pet parents can gift their pets a new jar of pickle toys or pickle toy blind box for cats, among other favorites ranging from the naughty pickle toy to the new nutcracker pickle toy .

Gifts for Pet Parents: Pet parents can twin with their furry friends with matching tree-print pajama pants and pet playsuit ; plaid pajamas , pet playsuit and cat cozy coat ; and Reddy "bah-humbug" sweater for pets and beanie for humans. Great pet parent gifts include the "My Kids Have Paws" and "World's Best Pawrent" mugs.

Home for the Holidays For décor that seamlessly incorporates pets into the home, returning bestsellers such as the cabin and dashing sleigh novelty beds, as well as red cable-knit stocking , tea towel set , Ruff & Mews ornament, plaid throw , cat scarf pillow , and dreidel bed add the perfect holiday flair. The new baking capsule collection featuring a plush toy set , pet/pet parent matching apron and hat , and oven mitt and toy sets make for festive hostess gifts. Best Paw Forward: Help pets put their best paw forward with a routine veterinary check-up, good dental hygiene via specialized treats and brushing , and supplements that support everything from mental health to skin and coat health . Given the hustle and bustle this season brings and new interactions for pets, it's critical to keep all vaccinations up to date. Pet parents can also brush up on pets' skills with a training session and help them look holiday card camera-ready with a grooming appointment . From Nov. 3 through Dec. 24, 2024, Petco will offer a $29 Holiday Grooming Package that can be added to a full-service bath or groom. This add-on will feature gingerbread-scented shampoo and spritz, moisturizing conditioner, teeth-brushing, nail-buffing and a holiday-themed bandana while supplies last. Additionally, pet parents can celebrate Petco Love's 25 years of lifesaving impact by receiving a free gift with a donation to Petco Love – a canvas bag for a donation of $20+ or choice of enamel pin sets for a donation of $10+, while supplies last – at Petco registers nationwide.

Petco's Merry Makings holiday collection is now starting to be available at petco/merrymakings

and rolling out to Petco pet care centers nationwide through October. Petco offers various convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store; same-day delivery and Repeat Delivery.

*Source: Petco Pet Lovers Community Survey, July 2024.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco and on the Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love , a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.



