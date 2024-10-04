CSI DMC Announces Strategic Partnership With Island Events Hawaii

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clients of CSI DMC who are interested in hosting a program in Hawaii will benefit from Island Events' top-tier service and extensive local knowledge.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CSI DMC, a premier destination and event management company with 37 years of experience and a strong presence across the nation, proudly announces its new strategic partnership with Island Events, Hawaii's leading luxury destination management company (DMC). This collaboration aims to empower CSI DMC's global clients with enhanced confidence and superior experiences in the Hawaiian Islands."This strategic partnership represents an exciting milestone in CSI DMC's goal of offering our clients destination experiences across the world's most breathtaking locations. By combining CSI DMC's extensive resources and expertise with Island Events' luxurious services and profound local knowledge, we are poised to deliver bespoke incentive travel experiences that highlight Hawaii's rich culture." - Hope Valentine, President & Owner, CSI DMCIsland Events, with over 16 years of expertise, specializes in curating exclusive group travel experiences throughout Hawaii. Known for their elite service, personalized experiences, and deep-rooted local knowledge, Island Events has established a stellar reputation in the luxury travel sector.“We are thrilled to join forces with CSI DMC, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and passion for creating impactful travel experiences,” said Frank Robinson, President of Island Events.“This collaboration will enhance our capabilities and enables us to connect clients to opportunities across a broader range of destinations. It also benefits Hawaii tourism by opening new opportunities to attract more corporate incentive travel, especially at the luxury level.” – Frank Robinson, President, Island EventsThis strategic alliance aims to elevate the customer experience by offering meticulously curated travel experiences in Hawaii. By leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, they each aim to deliver memorable and impactful journeys. Clients of CSI DMC who are interested in hosting a program in Hawaii will benefit from Island Events' top-tier service, extensive local knowledge, and innovative travel solutions, all tailored to meet their unique needs."I am really excited to add Hawaii to our portfolio! It continues to be a popular destination for our clients. As we strategically expand across all markets, it was crucial to partner with a reputable on-island team we trust to execute flawlessly. Having recently collaborated with Island Events on a major incentive program in Maui, I can personally attest that their level of service and creativity are top-notch." - Cara Pratt, CMP, DMCP, DES, Chief Business Development Officer, CSI DMCThe partnership between CSI DMC and Island Events is set to establish new standards in the destination management industry. By combining their vast resources and specialized knowledge, the collaboration aims to influence trends and tackle industry challenges, especially in the luxury travel segment. This partnership underscores a commitment to excellence and innovation, positioning both companies as leaders in the market.For more information about CSI DMC and Island Events, please visit csi-dmc and islandeventshawaii .

