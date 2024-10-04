Goodguys Names The 2024 BASF Most Bitchin' Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world's largest hot rodding association and“America's Favorite Car Show”, is stoked to announce Dave and Tracy Maxwell as the winner of the 2024 BASF Most Bitchin' Award for their '53 Corvette concept built by Kindig-It Designs.The“TwelveAir” is based on a 1953 Corvette as a fastback coupe yet was completely scratch-built from aluminum. The car blends concepts from vintage European sports cars, Formula 1 engineering cues and modern hot rodding ingenuity. Virtually everything on the body was fabricated by hand from the front grille to the exhaust outlets and everything in between and coated in a stand-out ruby red finish called Infrared blended from Kindig's Modern Classikk paint line.Instead of a chassis, the Kindig-It crew engineered the floor and base structure from aluminum to create an assembly to which the drivetrain components are directly attached. The engine, a powerful 9.2L (561c.i.) V12, is equally as innovative and is topped with a one-off 12-port intake manifold, custom valve covers and plenty of obsessive details. A torque-tube connects to a C7 transaxle which also serves as the foundation for the rear suspension.The front and rear suspensions are inspired by Formula 1 designs, with single horizontally mounted coil-over shocks and custom control arms. Modified Wilwood brake calipers and custom stainless steel rotors are used at each corner, and everything rolls on one-off 20x8- and 21x12-inch aluminum wheels designed by Kindig.Inside is just as eye popping as the rest of the car featuring a 3D-printed dash, console, and custom seats wrapped in a rich sienna leather by JS Custom Interiors. The unique gauges incorporate white gold and diamonds in the lettering, while the one-off steering wheel tilts up for easier entry and egress. Even the floor mats were machined from aluminum, sanded, painted black, trimmed with hand-formed stainless steel, and finished with a leather backing – how's that for bitchin'?Goodguys will be announcing the final six winning vehicles to round out their“Top 12 Cars & Trucks of 2024” program on Friday, October 4th which will include the 2024 Snap-On Muscle Car of the Year, Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year, LMC Truck of the Year (Early), Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late), Fuel Curve Custom of the Year and Goolsby Customs Next Generation award. The final“Top 12” of the year award, Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year, will be announced and presented at the HRIA Reception at the 2024 SEMA Show on Wednesday night, November 6th.Congratulations to the Maxwells, Dave Kindig and the entire crew at Kindig-It Design for scoring the Goodguys 2024 BASF Most Bitchin'!Media Info:Photo Assets of the 2024 Goodguys Most Bitchin'Feature Story on FuelCurve

