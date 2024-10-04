Sixth Moscow Format Consultative Meeting On Afghanistan Commences

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The sixth Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan began on Friday, October 4. Representatives from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the are attending this meeting. The main portion of the discussions will be held behind closed doors.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced on Wednesday that the meeting's priority is to discuss Afghanistan's peace process and to enhance practical cooperation between regional and Kabul in political, economic, counterterrorism, and anti-drug efforts.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's Foreign Minister, to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, a joint statement outlining key agreements and commitments made by the participating nations is expected to be released.

The focus on counterterrorism and narcotics in the discussions reflects growing concerns about the region's stability and the spread of these issues since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The participation of major regional powers like India, China, and Iran signals their collective interest in ensuring that Afghanistan's political future aligns with their security and economic interests.

The outcome of this Moscow Format meeting is expected to significantly impact Afghanistan's future, particularly regarding regional collaboration on security and economic development.

As the discussions continue, the international community closely monitors the Afghanistan situation.

