Tombola Appoints Weber Shandwick & That Lot

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - European gaming company Tombola has appointed Weber Shandwick and its sister social creative agency That Lot, after a competitive pitch.



The Weber Shandwick Collective agencies are tasked with connecting the brand with its community and promoting its range of bingo-led games through social and earned campaigns. There was no incumbent agency.



Weber Shandwick is handling media relations and lead earned campaigns for the brand, while That Lot is tasked with bringing a social-first approach, focusing on content, innovation and cultural impact.



That Lot's remit covers integrated strategy development and social content, including supporting the launch of Tombola's new 'Open For Fun' creative platform (pictured) – intended to create a point of difference and showcase the brand's distinctiveness in a highly competitive environment – as well as ongoing brand partnerships.



Recently-appointed advertising agency Meanwhile is leading on creative, while Essence Mediacom will execute the media and partnerships strategy across TV, VOD, OOH, and audio.



Tombola head of brand and planning Dawn Elizabeth Howe said:“We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with That Lot and Weber Shandwick. Their creativity and expertise in social media and PR are exactly what we need to elevate our brand.



“Their innovative strategies and deep understanding of our vision will allow us to connect with our audience in fresh, engaging ways. We're confident this collaboration will have a huge impact on our success and we can't wait to see where it takes us.”



That Lot and Weber Shandwick UK EVP Dylan Davenport added:“Open for Fun. It's what Tombola's all about. And it's definitely true of the people who work there. A wonderful team that has huge ambitions for what they want to do on their socials and through earned. What better brief than bringing fun to the feed. So, to help them achieve this with the talented folk at That Lot and Weber Shandwick is a real privilege.”

