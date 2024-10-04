Aesirx Launches Consent Shield For Wordpress To Prevent Unauthorized Data Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AesirX Introduces a Proactive Privacy Solution for WordPress, Combating Privacy Violations from Beacons, Pixel Trackers, and Unauthorized Scripts.

- Ronni K Gothard Christiansen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AesirX is proud to announce the launch of the AesirX Consent Shield for WordPress, a groundbreaking tool designed to help website owners protect user privacy by preventing the loading of third-party scripts, including beacons, pixel trackers, and JavaScript files, before explicit user consent is obtained. This proactive solution directly addresses the growing regulatory focus on unauthorized data collection, enabling your website to align with privacy regulations like GDPR and the ePrivacy Directive, while safeguarding users from potential privacy abuses.

In recent years, the use of beacons, pixel trackers, and other invisible tracking technologies has come under intense scrutiny due to their invasive nature. These technologies often collect personal data without user knowledge or consent, leading to significant fines for non-compliant businesses. The AesirX Consent Shield offers a simple and effective solution to block unauthorized data collection at its source.

Key Features of AesirX Consent Shield for WordPress

Third-Party Plugin Detection and Blocking:

The AesirX Consent Shield automatically detects active third-party plugins on WordPress websites and blocks their associated scripts – including pixel trackers, beacons, and JavaScript files – until users provide explicit consent. This prevents unauthorized tracking or analytics activities from occurring without user knowledge.

Domain and Path-Based Script Blocking:

Website owners can block scripts from specific domains or paths, ensuring that third-party content like embedded videos, ads, or tracking pixels remains disabled until users consent. This targeted control helps website owners meet strict privacy regulations while curbing unauthorized data collection.

Proactive Plugin Detection:

The Consent Shield proactively scans WordPress sites for active plugins and scripts that may collect user data. Website administrators can review and block any plugins or trackers requiring user consent, helping businesses stay on the right side of evolving privacy standards.

The Importance of Blocking Beacons, Pixel Trackers, and JavaScript Files

Pixel trackers, beacons, and other third-party scripts are widely used for tracking user behavior, often collecting sensitive data like location, preferences, and interactions without user knowledge. These practices have become a significant privacy concern, leading to large fines for companies that fail to comply with GDPR and other privacy laws. The AesirX Consent Shield blocks these scripts until user consent is obtained, providing a practical solution to prevent privacy violations and unauthorized data collection.

Introducing Decentralized Consent with AesirX and Concordium

AesirX, in partnership with Concordium , introduces decentralized consent management, empowering users to control their personal data through Decentralized Identity (DID) and zero-knowledge proof (zKP) mechanisms. With DID, users can manage and revoke their consent at any time, ensuring full control over their data. Zero-knowledge proof (zKP) allows consent to be verified without revealing personal information, offering both transparency and privacy.

Utilizing Concordium's secure blockchain infrastructure, AesirX provides a tamper-proof consent mechanism that businesses can rely on to demonstrate compliance with privacy regulations. This decentralized approach strengthens trust between businesses and users while ensuring verifiable proof of consent.

Quick Setup and Configuration

Setting up the AesirX Consent Shield for WordPress is simple. Website owners can follow a step-by-step process to install the plugin, enable automatic plugin detection, and configure domain-based blocking. A customizable consent banner informs users about blocked third-party scripts until they provide explicit consent. For more information on how to set up and customize the AesirX Consent Shield for WordPress, users can visit the How-To Guide section .

About AesirX

AesirX is a privacy-first platform that empowers businesses to manage data responsibly. From decentralized identity management to cookie-free analytics, AesirX solutions are designed to meet the highest standards of privacy and compliance, helping businesses thrive in a privacy-conscious world.

About Concordium

Concordium is a public, proof-of-stake blockchain with a built-in identity layer, providing privacy and accountability. Concordium's technology is designed to meet the needs of businesses and users, ensuring compliance with regulations while maintaining security and transparency.

Ronni K Gothard Christiansen

AesirX Ltd.

