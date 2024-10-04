(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SingPost Completes Rooftop Solar Panel Installation at S$1.1 Billion SingPost Centre

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost), the leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the completion of a 995 kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar power system atop SingPost Centre, executed in collaboration with Sembcorp Solar Singapore.SingPost Centre: Expanding the Group's Solar Energy FootprintSingPost Centre, located at 10 Eunos Road 8, is a prominent mixed-use development valued at S$1.1 billion as at 31 March 2024. The centre features a retail mall with a gross floor area of 269,000 square feet and more than 500,000 square feet of prime office space.The newly installed rooftop solar photovoltaic panels are expected to generate around 1,150,000 kWh annually. The amount of renewable energy generated by these solar panels can power approximately 271 four-room public housing units in Singapore for a year1. The solar energy generated will come with Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), which SingPost can use to abate its Scope 2 carbon emissions.“As a mixed-use development comprising retail spaces, commercial offices and our operational centres, SingPost Centre's annual electricity consumption is significant, given the diverse needs of our tenants and our own operations. While many other energy efficiency initiatives have been implemented over the years, the PV panels installation is important as it introduces an on-site renewable energy source to reduce reliance on brown energy and inspires similar renewable energy retrofits in other existing large, mixed-use facilities," said Lee Eng Keat, Head of Strategy, Communications, and Property at SingPost.This installation at SingPost Centre builds upon SingPost's previous successes in harnessing solar energy. At the company's Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub at Tampines Logistics Park, solar panels installed by Sembcorp Solar generate about 25% of the building's total annual electricity consumption2, equivalent to the energy usage of approximately 321 four-room public housing units in Singapore per year.Commenting on the collaboration, Lai Mun Dart, General Manager (Renewables Business) from Sembcorp Solar Singapore said,“We are pleased to be SingPost's green energy partner once again, supporting them in their ongoing sustainability efforts. This project stands as a prime example of how we can retrofit existing older building structures to be transformed into energy-efficient assets. The collaboration also marks another important step forward in our shared commitment to driving energy transition in Singapore and actively contributing to our nation's renewables goals.”Greater energy efficiency across its propertiesSingPost has implemented various energy efficiency upgrades across its properties, including improvements to its air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation (ACMV) systems and the replacement of lighting with energy-efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LED) alternatives. These efforts have led to recognition such as the Singapore Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Gold Plus award for SingPost Centre (Commercial) under the Green Mark for Existing Non-Residential Buildings (ENRB:2017) criteria. The company has set targets to achieve net zero (Scope 1 and 2) carbon emissions for its Singapore operations by 2030 and net zero (Scope 1, 2 and 3) for its global operations by 20503. As part of its decarbonisation roadmap, it is also exploring options to expand the use of renewable energy across its operations including its new facilities in Australia.About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has over 4,900 employees, with presence in 14 markets worldwide. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. .MEDIA CONTACTBelinda Tan - ...

