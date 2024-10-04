IAMGAME Unveils Power-Packed Agenda For Its 2-Day Conclave With Harmanpreet Singh, Aparna Popat, Nikhat Zareen, And More

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th October 2024 | Delhi: IAMGAME is thrilled to announce the release of the agenda for its upcoming 2-day conclave, which will feature an exceptional lineup of speakers and thought-provoking topics. The event will bring together renowned sports professionals, leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of sports in India. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and building the sporting ecosystem, the agenda is designed to offer invaluable insights and foster meaningful conversations that can shape the next generation of Indian sports.



Confirmed speakers for the conclave include Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey player and captain of the national team; Aparna Popat, OLY, 2-time Olympian (Badminton); Ryan Fernando, sports nutritionist for Olympic athletes; Kush Maini, Indian motorsport driver; and Kabir Khan, director of "Chandu Champion." Attendees will also hear from Abhinav Bindra, India's Olympic Gold Medalist, alongside international experts such as Christophe Draye, a global sports events specialist from FiveCurrents.



Key sessions include:



"From Policy to Podium", which will delve into the role of government and institutional policies in nurturing sporting talent and driving success at international platforms.

"Game Changers: Investing in the Champions", where industry leaders like Raghuram Iyer, CEO of the Indian Olympic Association will explore the strategic investments that propel Indian athletes to the world stage.



"The Next Big Thing: Scouting Future Legends", featuring Jaspal Rana, Indian sport shooter, and Harmanpreet Singh, highlighting the importance of scouting and developing the next generation of sporting talent.



In addition to the panels, "The Grandeur Game: The Impact of Ceremonial Splendor" will explore how large-scale sports events and ceremonies can enhance the sporting experience, while "Fueling the Future: Through Sports Sciences", led by Ryan Fernando, will focus on the critical role of nutrition and sports sciences in ensuring athletic success.



IAMGAME's co-founders, Mandeep Malhotra and Karan Chettri, expressed their excitement and vision for the conclave, stating,“The IAMGAME Conclave is more than just a gathering of industry leaders; it's a platform for meaningful change in Indian sports. We're bringing together some of the sharpest minds across sports and business to identify real, actionable strategies that can drive India forward on the global stage. India has the talent, the passion, and the potential to excel in every sport, but what we need is a cohesive ecosystem that supports this talent from the grassroots level to international competition."



The conclave will take place on 9th and 10th October 2024 at Pullman Aerocity, Delhi, from 9am to 6pm, and promises to be an unmissable event for anyone passionate about the future of sports in India.





