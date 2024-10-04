President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of New Residential Complex In Jabrayil

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of a newly constructed residential complex in the city of Jabrayil where they handed over keys to the new homes to the residents, Azernews reports.

