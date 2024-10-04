Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes Supreme Court's Order To Form SIT For Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief and Telugu Desam Party leader, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officers to investigate the adulteration of Tirupati laddu.

Taking to social X (formerly Twitter), N Chandrababu Naidu said, "I welcome the Supreme Court's order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu."

Replacing the Andhra Pradesh government's SIT team constituted on September 26, the Supreme Court's order on October 3 decreed that a five-member "independent" SIT team will be set up to investigate into the allegations of use of 'animal fat' in the making of Tirupati laddus. These laddus were served as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumal , Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan emphasised that sentiments of crores of devotees across the world are involved with Tirumala prasadam and an independent body is need maintain confidence. The court declared that it would not permit the judiciary to be used as a“political battleground.” While disposing of the petitions, the bench said we don't want this issue to turn into political drama.

The opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that the latest development in this politically sensitive issue is a setback to the TDP and CM Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP in a post on X said,“Don't make political comments on Laddu.. Don't become a drama. Chandrababu and the leaders of the coalition government were strongly criticized by the Supreme Court.” It added,“A five-member SIT was formed under the supervision of the CBI director for a comprehensive investigation.”

The Tirupati laddu row first sparked when CM N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used in preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state.