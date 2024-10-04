Cong, Rahul Gandhi Running Promise Breaking Governments: BJP Over 'Toilet Tax' Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday hit out at the and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over the alleged "toilet tax" imposed by Himachal Pradesh and said that they are running a of breaking promises in the country.

On Friday, reports claimed that the Himachal Pradesh government will reportedly collect a fee of Rs 25 per toilet in the state. This has sparked huge controversy between the Congress and the BJP.

Talking to IANS, Chugh said, "Gandhi and Congress are running a government of breaking promises in this country. Today, LoP will be established as the king of breaking promises in the whole country, whether it is Karnataka, Telangana or Himachal."

Chugh asserted that the Congress has not fulfilled even a single promise till now.

"Instead of fulfilling the promises they had made, the old loans that were given are also being taken back. The Himachal government is continuously imposing new taxes and restrictions on the people. This is a reflection of the Himachal government's economic bankruptcy, policy bankruptcy and mental bankruptcy," he added.

"The mothers and sisters of Himachal are waiting for the Rs 1500 per month to come. The government will still collect cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. The government will collect milk at Rs 100 per litre. The youth of Himachal are waiting for 5,00,000 new jobs. They are waiting for the 300 units of free electricity to be fulfilled," Chugh stated further.

BJP leader said that instead of fulfilling all the demands of the people, they are imposing new taxes.

However, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu denied all the reports of a new "toilet tax" imposed by the state government, calling them "baseless".

"We are charging only Rs 100 per water connection...there is no such thing as a toilet tax in Himachal," Sukhu told reporters.