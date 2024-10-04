Calcutta HC Junks Plea For Fast-Track Hearing Against Junior Doctors' Cease Work

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday nixed the plea seeking fast-track hearing against the cease work agitation by junior doctors to protest the gruesome rape and murder of their colleague at R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal.

The public interest litigation was filed on Thursday at the division bench of Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam and Justice Bivas Pattanayak where an appeal for a fast-track hearing on the cease work protests was made.

However, on Friday morning, the division bench rejected the plea and advised the petitioner to approach any vacation bench that will be active as the Calcutta High Court will be on vacation because of the prolonged festive season beginning with Durga Puja next week.

The petition was filed by Raju Ghosh, director of a voluntary organisation.

Counsel for the petitioner said that even after the Supreme Court directed the junior doctors to resume their work, they are protesting, violating the Apex Court's direction.

The petitioner also requested the Calcutta High Court to give specific direction to the West Bengal government to ensure that the cease work protests by the junior doctors end.

The petitioner's counsel also argued that since the common people were suffering because of the continuing protests, there was an urgent need for a fast-track hearing.

However, as the division bench rejected the plea for the fast-track hearing, the petitioner will have to approach the vacation bench.

The junior doctors are expected to announce their next course of agitation on the issue later in the day.

On Thursday, the junior doctors had a meeting with their senior colleagues, wherein the latter advised them to continue with their protests on the issue but after partially withdrawing the cease work agitation.

However, the senior doctors have left the decision entirely to their junior colleagues.