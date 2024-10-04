Proscanify Launches On Shopify App Store, Revolutionizing Inventory Management For Merchants

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, September 16, 2024 - Laitkor announces the launch of Proscanify, a cutting-edge barcode scanner app for Shopify merchants, now available on the Shopify App Store. Proscanify transforms and tablets into high-performance barcode scanners, offering swift and accurate inventory management solutions for Shopify store owners.



Proscanify addresses the critical need for efficient inventory management in e-commerce. By leveraging existing mobile devices, the app eliminates the need for expensive dedicated scanning hardware while providing instant access to product details, seamless integration with Shopify stores, and intelligent alerts for unrecognized products.



Key Features of Proscanify:



Swift and Precise Scanning: Scans product barcodes with exceptional speed and accuracy, automatically capturing product details.

Instant Product Information: Instantly retrieves and displays product details in a clean, organized format directly from the merchant's admin account.

Product Not Found Alerts: If the scanned barcode or product doesn't exist, merchants receive an immediate alert, helping them address inventory discrepancies.

User-Friendly Interface: A streamlined design ensures merchants can quickly integrate barcode scanning into their daily workflows with a minimal learning curve.



Shopify merchants can get started with Proscanify by downloading the app from the Shopify App Store, linking it to their store, and initiating scanning immediately. The app is available for installation today and is compatible with both smartphones and tablets, providing flexibility for businesses of all sizes.



For more information about Proscanify, including pricing and feature details, visit the Shopify App Store or our website.



About Laitkor Consultancy Services



Laitkor Consultancy Services is a global leader in software development and is dedicated to crafting innovative solutions for businesses in diverse industries. With a strong history of delivering tailored applications, Laitkor consistently advances by creating tools that help Shopify merchants optimize and streamline their business operations.



For more information, visit laitkor.

