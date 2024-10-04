Thepromise Completes Training For 'Jeju Age-Friendly Disaster Shelter Setup And Operation'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

logo of ThePromise

▲Photo: Operation staff responding to a simulation of an emergency situation (cardiac arrest) in a shelter and a victim who collapsed from cardiac arrest Source: The Promise

Establishment and Practical Training of Jeju Age-Friendly Disaster Shelters to Address Aging Society, Exploring Potential for Nationwide Expansion

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 27th, ThePromise, a disaster social welfare NGO chaired by Myo Jang, announced that it had successfully conducted training for the setup and operation of "Drill Practice for Age-Friendly Disaster Response Tailored for Jeju Special Self-Governing Province through Collaboration with Local Organizations" at Jocheon Gymnasium, Jeju, with over 200 volunteers participating. The event was co-hosted with the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Volunteer Center, Jejusi Volunteer Center, and Seogwipo City Volunteer Center.The training was supported by International Organization for Migration (IOM) Republic of Korea and the U.S. Agency for International Development's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID BHA). Since 2014, IOM Mission in the Republic of Korea, with support from USAID BHA, has played a key role in capacity-building initiatives for humanitarian workers from NGOs based in ROK and government officials.The training was planned to ensure the safety of vulnerable seniors in South Korea, a country that has now entered a super-aged society. Particularly in Jeju, an island that faces challenges in receiving prompt external aid during large-scale disasters, this initiative aimed to establish a community-based disaster response through the development of a Jeju-specific age-friendly disaster shelter model.The training involved setting up a customized shelter environment, including both indoor and outdoor relief service areas, and was conducted through a simulation of real disaster situations. Notably, the shelter provided various customized services considering the needs of aging evacuees, such as physiotherapy, health consultations, dementia care, foot massages, and rental services for mobility aids.Volunteers participating in the training played the roles of evacuees and operational staff, responding to a range of unplanned emergency scenarios in an unscripted simulation. Unexpected emergencies, such as heatstroke and aftershocks, were part of the training, allowing participants to enhance their practical disaster response skills through quick, effective actions. Following the training, a debriefing was held to identify areas for improvement, which will be reflected in future disaster response guidelines.ThePromise has expressed its belief in the potential of the age-friendly disaster shelter model as demonstrated through this training. The organization plans to continue efforts to strengthen the disaster response system in South Korea.Kim In-haeng, a participant in his 60s, shared his experience: "Participating in this training made me realize how vulnerable seniors are in disaster situations. Given that disasters will likely become more frequent in this era of climate crisis, I hope these shelter trainings will expand nationwide. I now feel confident that I can respond well in real disaster situations."Dong-hoon Kim, Executive Director of The Promise, commented, "Facing a disaster, everyone is prone to panic and mistakes. This is why we planned an unscripted simulation-to create an opportunity for participants to practice and internalize how to effectively address sudden emergencies."ThePromise is a non-profit organization with special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). With the motto "Support our Neighbors who help each other," it has responded to domestic and international disasters for 16 years, including COVID-19, the East Coast wildfires, the Yecheon flood, and crises in over 20 countries such as Haiti, Myanmar, Ukraine, Turkey, Syria, and Morocco. In recognition of these efforts, ThePromise was awarded the Manhae Prize for Practice in 2023.

Juhyun Park

thepromise

+82 70-4903-8109

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.