SC Orders Independent SIT Probe Into Tirupati Prasadam Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday ordered an independent SIT probe under the supervision of CBI Director into the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal in Tirupati laddus.

A Bench headed by Justice BR Gavai said that the new SIT should comprise two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, two officers from Andhra Pradesh and a senior official of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Clarifying that it has not gone into allegations or counter-allegations, the Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, said that it will not allow the apex court to be a political battlefield.

The apex court added that its order should not be construed as a reflection on the independence and fairness of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

“We do not want this to turn into a political drama because the sentiments of crores of people across the world are involved. Therefore, if there is an independent body, everybody will have confidence,” it said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to postpone the hearing on a request made by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre.

In an earlier hearing, SG Mehta was asked to obtain instructions if the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Andhra Pradesh Police should be allowed to probe the controversy or if the investigation be handed over to an independent agency.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Police have temporarily stalled the SIT probe into the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus after the matter came under the top court's scanner.

The Supreme Court, in the first hearing held on Monday, observed that there was prima facie nothing to show that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh.

It said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should have "kept the gods away from politics" before rushing in to make public statements based on unsure facts that lard was used to prepare the laddus under the previous regime.

"We are, prima facie, of the view that it was not appropriate on the part of a high constitutional functionary to go public to make a statement which can affect the sentiment of crores of people and when investigation to find out adulterated ghee was used to make laddus was underway," the SC said.

It observed that if the SIT probe was ordered by the state government, no public statement should have been made by the Chief Minister.

Further, the SC noted that the statement was made by CM Chandrababu Naidu on September 18, which was "even prior to the FIR being lodged on September 25" and the SIT being constituted the next day.