Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka Introduces Musepad: A Cultural Hub For Open Mic Talent

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3rd October 2024: Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka is pleased to announce the introduction of Musepad: The Open Mic Night, at its renowned bar, Tipple. This new initiative offers a dynamic for artists and performers to showcase their talents in a welcoming environment.



Designed to encourage cultural exchange, Musepad: The Open Mic Night will feature performances across a variety of genres, including live music, poetry recitations, stand-up comedy, and more. Set against the backdrop of Tipple – The Bar at Vivanta, New Delhi, Dwarka, this event invites both the local community and hotel guests to come together for an evening filled with entertainment and artistic expression.



The debut event was met with resounding success, featuring standout performances by several talented artists, including Kirti Dahiya, a storyteller who enthralled the audience with her narrative art. Sarthak Goel, a singer-songwriter and live performer, along with his band, The Thesis, delivered an acoustic set, drawing from his six-year musical journey and six original releases. The night also included moving poetry recitations by Ankush Srivastava and Aankur Shukla, each adding their unique charm to the evening.



“At Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka, we continuously strive to introduce experiences that resonate with our guests and the community. The launch of Musepad - The Open Mic Night at Tipple reflects our commitment to delivering engaging and innovative events that elevate the overall guest experience. We are excited to welcome both performers and audiences to this new cultural initiative at our hotel,” said Mr. Rahul Joshi, General Manager, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka



To complement the upcoming performances, Tipple will offer a range of signature cocktails and gourmet hors d'oeuvres, crafted to elevate the lively atmosphere of Musepad. Guests can indulge in a variety of culinary delights while enjoying the entertainment in a sophisticated and relaxed ambience.



Event Details:



· Venue: Tipple – The Bar, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka



· Date & Time: Fortnightly, 7:00 pm onwards



· What to Expect: A diverse lineup of live performances, including music, comedy, poetry, and more



· Entry: Ticketed event, open to all attendees via BookMyShow and Paytm Insider





About Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka



A contemporary hotel with style and substance, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka ticks off all boxes on a jet setter's checklist – great location, avant-garde design with sophisticated Indian motifs, 250 well-appointed rooms and suites. Whether you're visiting for business or leisure, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka whisks you away into an upscale lifestyle that balances all.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Sheryl Dadarwal

Email :...