Three Teams Lead As League Halts Again

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The CFI Professional Leagueended week 6 and heads into a two week breakwith three teams leadings the standings.

Hussein, Ramtha, Ahli, lead with Wihdat and Faisali trailing as clubs head into a break until October 17 for the national team's upcoming Group B/Round 3 matches in 2026 qualifying matches against South Korea on October 10 and OmanOctober 15. Jordan so fart beat Palestine 3-1 and held Kuwait 1-1 in the first two matches.

During the past week, Wihdat beatAhli 2-1, Faisali beat Aqaba 3-1, Hussein beat Salt 2-0, Ma'an held Jazira 0-0, Shabab Urdun beat Sarih 2-1 and Ramthabeat Mughayer Sarhan4-0.

During the break, Football Shield matches will resume as of October 4 without national team players.

In the 2023/2024 season, Hussein won the Pro League title for the first time becoming the 9thchampions since the League kicked off in 1944. Neighbors Ramtha, won the 2022 title for the third time in their history after 39 yearsas the past two seasons had clubs from the north have dominate the league.

Other competitions, saw Wihdat win the Jordan Cup for the 12th time as well as the Super Cup for their 15th time, whileFaisali won their 9th Jordan Football Association Shield.

Faisali are 35-time record league champs while Wihdat won 17 times since first joining in 1980. Ahli won eight times, Ramtha and Jazira three times, ShababUrdun twice, Hussein, Amman and Urdun clubs once.