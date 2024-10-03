Malayalam Actor Mohanraj, Aka Keerikkadan Jose, Passes Away At 70 Tributes Pour In
Date
10/3/2024 10:16:59 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam actor, Mohanraj, famously known as Keerikkadan Jose from the movie Kireedam, passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday.
The seventy-two-year-old actor had been ailing for some time and took his last breath at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, reported The Hindu. Several film industry actors paid tribute to the actor, known for his negative roles.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal paid his heartfelt tribute to his co-star. In the 1989 movie Kireedam, Mohanlal played Sethumadhavan, aka Sethu.
(THis is a breaking, refresh for updates)
MENAFN03102024007365015876ID1108745639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.