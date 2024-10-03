Malayalam Actor Mohanraj, Aka Keerikkadan Jose, Passes Away At 70 Tributes Pour In

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam actor, Mohanraj, famously known as Keerikkadan Jose from the movie Kireedam, passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday.



The seventy-two-year-old had been ailing for some time and took his last breath at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, reported The Hindu. Several actors paid tribute to the actor, known for his negative roles.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal paid his heartfelt tribute to his co-star. In the 1989 movie Kireedam, Mohanlal played Sethumadhavan, aka Sethu.

